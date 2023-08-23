Alex Crow, the 30-year-old former parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Church, was removed from the Archdiocese of Mobile last week for activities that made church leaders declare he "abandoned his assignment."
Alex Crow, the former priest “defrocked” after leaving the country with a recent McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate, has limited the 18-year-old's communication with the outside world and even called Italian authorities on family members who confronted the pair, a family representative told Lagniappe on Tuesday.
Christine Hernandez, a representative of the family of the young woman in Italy with Crow, said the 18-year-old’s parents, as well as her uncle have traveled overseas to attempt to get her to return home. The uncle found the pair in Rome, Italy. The former priest called police when the family showed up in person to talk to their daughter, Hernandez said.
“Alex called the police when they came over,” she said.
The young woman’s phone has “disappeared,” Hernandez said, and whenever she communicates with family, Crow is in the room.
“The family believes she can’t come home,” she said. “They are so limited in how they can talk to her.”
Not only is her communication with family limited, but the young woman is completely reliant on the former priest for living expenses, Hernandez said.
“She has no money and no job,” she said. “She’s completely dependent on him.”
Hernandez questioned how Crow has been able to pay living expenses over the past four weeks for the two, estimating his salary as a priest would have been around $18,000 a year. She also said the young woman’s family did not pay for her airline ticket to Europe.
Hernandez again said the family just wants the young woman to come home and fears for her safety.
Crow’s faculties as a priest were suspended on July 26, after he and the young woman left for Europe. The Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile said Crow “abandoned his assignment” and called his behavior “unbecoming of a priest” in a public statement. Rodi released a statement last week suggesting he is moving forward with the formal process of fully removing Crow from the priesthood, which could take six months or more.
Hernandez believes the pair were initially headed to San Sebastian De Garabandal, Spain due to its religious significance. She said the two were not allowed to visit the site because Crow brought the young woman. They then went to Rome, where they remain.
In a video statement released Monday, Rodi told Mobile Catholics and others the Archdiocese was cooperating fully with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office as both agencies investigate Crow. However Sheriff Paul Burch has previously said the church has not “gone above and beyond” in the investigation.
On Tuesday, Hernandez said the family also believes the Archdiocese is not doing enough to help. As an example, Hernandez questioned why information about Crow was removed from several websites affiliated with the Archdiocese.
“We don’t believe the Archdiocese is doing enough,” she said. “If you’re being forthcoming why’s your first move to scrub the website.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.