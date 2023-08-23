Fr. Alex Crow cover photo

Alex Crow, the 30-year-old former parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Church, was removed from the Archdiocese of Mobile last week for activities that made church leaders declare he "abandoned his assignment."

 Photo from St. Mary Parish Facebook page

Alex Crow, the former priest “defrocked” after leaving the country with a recent McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate, has limited the 18-year-old's communication with the outside world and even called Italian authorities on family members who confronted the pair, a family representative told Lagniappe on Tuesday.

Christine Hernandez, a representative of the family of the young woman in Italy with Crow, said the 18-year-old’s parents, as well as her uncle have traveled overseas to attempt to get her to return home. The uncle found the pair in Rome, Italy. The former priest called police when the family showed up in person to talk to their daughter, Hernandez said.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

