The family of Jawan Dallas, a Theodore man who died in police custody last weekend, called on the city of Mobile at a Thursday morning press conference to release police body camera footage that captured the incident.
However, an Alabama Supreme Court ruling in 2021 exempted police body camera footage from the state’s public records act. A new law signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on June 14 that will offer opportunities for the families of those involved in police actions to see body camera footage won’t go into effect until sometime in September. The new law still gives authorities the option to withhold footage “if the disclosure would affect an ongoing active law enforcement investigation or prosecution.”
Dallas, 36, died after police twice used a stun gun on him as officers responded to a call in the Plantation Mobile Home Park at approximately 9:46 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.
According to a statement from the Mobile Police Department (MPD), the initial call officers answered was about a suspected burglary. The statement claims officers tried to identify potential suspects, including Dallas, who allegedly attempted to flee, leading officers to apprehend him.
During the struggle, Dallas allegedly resisted and an officer shot him with a stun gun twice, after the first shot was said not to have had an effect on Dallas. Medical personnel were called to evaluate Dallas’ condition as MPD claimed he suffered a “medical emergency.” Dallas later died at an area hospital, and two officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Atlanta-based attorney Harry Daniels is representing the Dallas family and wrote in a statement that multiple eyewitnesses saw Dallas grab his chest in pain as he was tased the second time.
At a press conference outside of Government Plaza on Thursday morning, surrounded by Dallas’ loved ones, fellow attorneys and local civil rights leaders, Daniels said he has officially requested body camera footage from the night of Jawan’s death. Daniels said he sent the letter to multiple city officials, including Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Chief of Staff James Barber, City Clerk Lisa Carroll-Lambert, and City Attorney Ricardo Woods.
“This is bad,” Daniels said. “We’re not going to sugarcoat it, this is bad. The city of Mobile gotta answer for this one. We want transparency.”
Daniels said eyewitness testimony refutes MPD’s claims about Dallas being a suspect in the burglary. In fact, Daniels said Dallas was initially contacted by police approximately 200 yards away from the alleged burglary scene as he stood next to his car. Daniels claimed the initial call police received wasn’t for a burglary at all, contradicting MPD’s initial report. Daniels added that eyewitnesses pleaded for officers to stop “beating” Dallas.
Daniels also said three suspects allegedly ran from the area, two White females and one light-skinned Black male, none of whom matched Dallas’ complexion.
“We have multiple eyewitnesses that state otherwise, people who are uninterested, who have no dog in the fight, who clearly saw what happened,” Daniels said. “And the statements they gave us is that Mr. Dallas was nowhere near the alleged burglary. I used that term ‘alleged’ because the ones who supposedly made the phone call did not make a burglary phone call.”
Daniels said he hasn’t received a decision on the request for footage and has yet to make contact with MPD. However, Daniels said he hopes an investigation will be performed by an outside entity as opposed to letting the department conduct its own.
“I think that transparency is always warranted, especially when the citizens of Mobile County paid taxes for the public officers to do a job,” Daniels said. “Then we should have the ability to see what those public officers are doing.”
Daniels said he intends to seek legal redress through the civil courts while seeking justice for Dallas’ family. Additionally, Daniels said he has already begun the process of notifying the United States Department of Justice about the matter.
“This is the type of case where you need Washington D.C. and the federal government to step in to see what really happened,” Daniels said. “Because if you don’t, it’s just going to get swept under the rug.”
Amidst “Justice for J [Jawan]” chants by those gathered at the press conference, Dallas’ stepfather Phil Williams pleaded with MPD that it’s time for a change.
“Jawan didn’t deserve to die like this,” Williams said. “It’s time for a stop. It needs to stop. Mobile Police force, we need it to stop. We need to stop the killing. An innocent man is gone… You guys [police officers] are supposed to be here to serve and protect, not destroy us. We need help and we’re going to get justice for Jawan Dallas.”
Dallas’ mother Christine Dallas said her son was a “great guy” who went out of his way to help others.
“I’m crushed at this moment that this happened to my son,” Dallas said. “I just want justice for my son. Because my son should not have left here this way. If he was sick or something, I could understand it. But for him to be tased, beaten to death or whatever, it’s not right. It’s unimaginable, it hurts, and I want something done about it.”
Mobile NAACP chapter President Robert Clopton echoed Daniels' statements on the lack of transparency from MPD and also called for the release of the video footage.
“As we try to establish a working relationship and communications with the Mobile Police Department, we do believe in transparency and accountability,” Clopton said. “Therefore, if we are complicit in all capacities, share the video… Why not show the video? We want to make sure the constitution is followed at all times, but there’s no unlawful arrest or brutality by law enforcement.”
A notable civil rights attorney, Daniels also represents Childersburg, Alabama pastor Michael Jennings who was arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers in May, 2022, and Marvin Long, a 53-year-old Black man allegedly assaulted by Alabama police officers and a police dog in front of his home in Sheffield, Alabama.
Daniels said this case follows the “continuous cycle” of cases he’s worked on where a lack of transparency has led to instances like Dallas’ death.
“We represent people all over the nation and we see it time and time again, it’s a lack of transparency” Daniels said. “But if you want things to change, transparency. Then those who are responsible and take an oath to support and defend our constitution will think twice before they stop an innocent person on the street, beat him, tase him and kill him.”
Lagniappe submitted a records request Thursday morning for body camera footage from the incident, an incident report and the names of the officers involved. That request has not been answered at the time of writing.
