Jawan Dallas press conference Harry Daniels

Atlanta-based attorney Harry Daniels speaks at a Thursday morning press conference about the death of Jawan Dallas on Sunday. Behind him are Dallas' family and friends, and Robert Clopton, the president of the Mobile chapter of the NAACP.

 Staff photo

The family of Jawan Dallas, a Theodore man who died in police custody last weekend, called on the city of Mobile at a Thursday morning press conference to release police body camera footage that captured the incident.

However, an Alabama Supreme Court ruling in 2021 exempted police body camera footage from the state’s public records act. A new law signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on June 14 that will offer opportunities for the families of those involved in police actions to see body camera footage won’t go into effect until sometime in September. The new law still gives authorities the option to withhold footage “if the disclosure would affect an ongoing active law enforcement investigation or prosecution.”

Phil Williams, the stepfather of Jawan Dallas, speaks at a press conference Thursday morning. Dallas died after being tased by Mobile Police on Sunday, July 2.

