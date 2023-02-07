A federal civil lawsuit filed Friday, Feb. 3, alleges a Mobile Police Department (MPD) SWAT team wrongfully killed an 18-year-old during an alleged “no-knock” raid two years ago.

The lawsuit calls into question the accuracy of the initial facts reported by law enforcement officials shortly after the incident and policing methods permissible under MPD’s operating standards.

TREYH LASHAWN WEBSTER

Treyh LaShawn Webster
WEBSTER, TREYH LASHAWN

Treyh Lashawn Webster's arrest photo from Mobile Metro Jail following his 2020 arrest for first-degree robbery 
Treyh Webster Home

The Websters' home located on Lakeview Drive East which was the location of an alleged no-knock raid by the Mobile Police Department SWAT team. 
