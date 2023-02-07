A federal civil lawsuit filed Friday, Feb. 3, alleges a Mobile Police Department (MPD) SWAT team wrongfully killed an 18-year-old during an alleged “no-knock” raid two years ago.
The lawsuit calls into question the accuracy of the initial facts reported by law enforcement officials shortly after the incident and policing methods permissible under MPD’s operating standards.
The estate of Treyh Webster is collectively suing the city of Mobile, former police chief Lawrence Battiste and members of law enforcement officers involved in the incident for $5 million, plus court costs and legal fees.
The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama came just one day before the second anniversary of Webster’s death, which occurred during a raid by police. The lawsuit alleges numerous violations of constitutional rights, including wrongful death, excessive force and unreasonable seizure, among other claims.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2021, MPD executed a warrant for the arrest of Webster and his older brother, Tyhre Webster, 22, at their West Mobile home located at 7200 Lakeview Drive East in the Sheldon community. There were a total of six people at home, including one minor.
The brothers were wanted for reckless endangerment and witness intimidation for allegedly threatening a victim if he did not drop his charges against them for an armed robbery they were accused of in November 2020.
The warrant for their arrest was issued following a motion to revoke their bond that alleges the brothers attempted to ram the victim’s car during an encounter, flashed a handgun and shot into the air.
An affidavit claims Treyh Webster also called the victim just days before, threatening to kill him if he testified. It also mentions an unrelated incident where an AR-15 was found at the Websters’ home following a shooting complaint.
The Websters’ lawsuit claims that when a SWAT team breached the front door on Feb. 4, 2021, at 5:45 a.m., they did not knock or announce they were law enforcement.
Upon entering, law enforcement immediately encountered another Webster brother, 23-year-old Tahji Webster, who had been asleep on the living room couch and had an AR-15 with him. Tahji reportedly readied and aimed his firearm when the door was breached, but lowered it as soon as he realized it was the police. Tahji was allegedly punched in the face, taken to the floor and arrested.
The family claims Tahji Webster had armed himself for self-defense and notes the Websters’ home had been struck by bullets twice in the month preceding the incident.
Tahji Webster reportedly attempted to warn the rest of the house of the police, calling out, “12, 12, 12!” which is slang for police. No one else reportedly heard the warnings.
Tyhre Webster, another brother, Tahlik Webster, and their sister, a minor, were apprehended during the raid. Police initially reported a 17-year-old was arrested for possession of a firearm. The family’s attorneys say the charge was a warrant and not tied to the raid. The other family members also claim they were assaulted by police while being arrested.
According to MPD, officers were fired upon during the raid and they deployed several flash bangs in the hallway. Treyh Webster reportedly opened his bedroom door at this time and was shot in the back of the leg and side, which were fatal injuries. His mother, Georgette Sons, also opened her door and was shot in the foot. Neither was armed, according to the lawsuit.
MPD’s report contradicts this and claims Treyh Webster was armed and shot at police. In news reports, city officials stated SWAT was delayed in securing the entire house as there were numerous individuals to account for and a pit bull.
“It was very difficult to get control before someone got ahold of a weapon, and that’s what we saw happen,” James Barber, former public safety director, told WKRG at the time.
Investigators initially claimed they believed the bullet that struck Sons was fired by Treyh Webster. However, the Websters’ lawsuit suggests the initial report of the incident has mischaracterized the incident. They say Sons was struck by a stray bullet fired by MPD.
During a press conference later the same day, Battiste (now Mobile’s executive director of public safety), said five firearms were secured from the Websters’ home. However, the lawsuit states only Tahji Webster possessed a firearm that morning, and he had been immediately apprehended.
“No other plaintiff ever produced a weapon, possessed a weapon or was observed near a weapon,” the lawsuit states.
Finding out exactly what transpired during the raid and what caused police to open fire could also be a matter of contention.
One allegation raised in the lawsuit is that MPD apprehended home surveillance footage during the incident and has not been returned, despite no one in the house being charged with a crime stemming from the raid. MPD SWAT teams were not required to wear body-worn cameras at the time, either.
The lawsuit claims that the actions by law enforcement that day essentially “amount to felony murder (wrongful death), Robbery 1st (conversion), kidnapping (wrongful arrest) and Assault 2nd.”
The Webster family is represented by attorney Christine Hernandez with Hernandez & Associates Law Firm LLC of Mobile in association with attorney ChaLea Tisdale.
Tisdale helped the family file a state-level lawsuit seeking to obtain evidence in the incident and reclaim their home surveillance system. That lawsuit was dismissed on a matter of standing by Judge Brandy B. Hambright.
“What do they have to hide?” Hernandez questioned.
Hernandez said she expects the lawsuit to result in a fight over qualified immunity, which is a legal doctrine that protects public servants from civil liability. She also believes the lawsuit should bring into question the ethics of executing no-knock raids.
“They put law enforcement at risk as well as property owners and homeowners,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez also claimed MPD knew the Webster house had been targeted by gunfire in the previous weeks and “ignored” that fact when they opted for an early morning raid.
“Law enforcement is about public safety,” she said. “This doesn’t demonstrate public safety.”
Tisdale told Lagniappe the Webster family members are still grieving the loss of Treyh and are possibly suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The city of Mobile told Lagniappe they cannot comment on pending litigation.
