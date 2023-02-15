The birthplace of U.S. Carnival celebrations was left out of the top 10 list of 2023’s best cities for Mardi Gras, according to Lawn Love.
Mobile was ranked 32 despite boasting the country’s first Mardi Gras celebration. New Orleans topped the list, followed by New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, St. Louis and San Diego. Lawn Love ranked the country’s top 200 cities based on a number of factors to come up with the final rankings.
Curiously, Mobile didn’t even rank second in the metric measuring the volume of Carnival events and festivals — that distinction went to St. Louis. Mobile is in the middle of the Mardi Gras season, and this year more than 37 groups either have paraded or are planning to parade down city streets.
John Schmidt, communications manager at Lawn Love, wrote in an email that the company was surprised initially by the Port City’s low ranking as well. He wrote Mobile was dinged for its ranking in other areas, which appear to have little to do with the actual festivities.
Schmidt wrote Mobile was brought down by low rankings in nightlife options per square mile, bakeries per square mile, party supply stores per square mile and number of metaphysical stores. The Port City was ranked in the bottom half of all of these metrics.
Despite the low ranking, Mobile was far from the bottom of the list, with Thornton, Colorado; Surprise, Arizona; Columbus, Georgia; West Valley City, Utah; Chesapeake, Virginia; Anchorage, Alaska; Macon, Georgia; Olathe, Kansas; Peoria, Arizona and Kansas City, Kansas rounding out the list.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
