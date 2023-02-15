Mardi Gras Parade

The birthplace of U.S. Carnival celebrations was left out of the top 10 list of 2023’s best cities for Mardi Gras, according to Lawn Love.

Mobile was ranked 32 despite boasting the country’s first Mardi Gras celebration. New Orleans topped the list, followed by New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, St. Louis and San Diego. Lawn Love ranked the country’s top 200 cities based on a number of factors to come up with the final rankings.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a n

