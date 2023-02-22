Mobile saw its largest crowd of the Mardi Gras season across a day full of parades on Fat Tuesday.
According to the crowd count from the Mobile Police Department, 220,467 people attended Tuesday’s parades as the Order of Athena kicked things off at 10:30 a.m. KOR, King Felix III and the Comic Cowboys took to the streets at 12:30 with MAMGA Mammouth following at 2 p.m. and the Order of Myths capped off this year's parades at 6 p.m.
On the night, MPD responded to 44 complaints which included four reports of lost children.
MPD issued 100 parking citations as 36 vehicles were towed on the night. 6 adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges and one juvenile received a misdemeanor charge.
