A two-vehicle crash in Baldwin County on Tuesday morning left two men deceased.
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency [ALEA], Keith L. Chapman, 34, of Foley, and John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole, were involved in the crash.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 98 near the 74 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Elberta, at around 10:16 a.m.
Chapman was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla., where he later succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead. The release said Chapman’s vehicle left the roadway after the crash and struck a tree before overturning.
Bethea was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
No other information is currently available as ALEA is investigating the incident.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
