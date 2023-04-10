The student involved in a sexual relationship with a former Faith Academy soccer coach is seeking sanctions against the school for what is being described as a “pressure campaign” by school faculty.
According to a brief filed Monday in Mobile County Circuit Court, Faith Academy of Mobile has allegedly encouraged specific individuals — including the former coach's wife — to be present at recent softball games and to be “conspicuous and highly visible” where the minor student was participating on-field.
The “increased attendance” was reportedly enough to intimidate and embarrass the student, ultimately impacting the player’s performance during a recent competition.
The student, whose father is acting as her representative in court proceedings, secured a temporary restraining order against the private school last week, after she and her best friend on the softball team were informed by school administrators they would need to sign a hold harmless agreement in order to continue participating on the team. They were reportedly the only players requested to sign such a notice.
They are now seeking further sanctions through a preliminary injunction, asking Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes to continue to bar the school from requiring the hold harmless and to restrict the school from any coordinated intimidation.
Faith Academy has defended the requirement for the hold harmless, arguing it does not damage or harm the students’ prospects. Faith Academy’s legal counsel argued the agreement is necessary due to the plaintiff’s own assertions that continued contact with Faith Academy teachers and staff may further harm their daughter.
In response to the initial TRO, Faith Academy’s lawyers wrote, “[The student’s] participation and play on the Faith softball team will bring her into contact with Faith staff, peers, and the campus, and will likely bring her into contact with Faith teachers and administration. Faith has an obligation to all of its students and parents to protect the school from claims made by M.S.’s parents for harm to M.S. resulting from the continued contact about which the professionals hired by the parents warned them.”
Faith Academy is being represented by Vaughn Drinkard Jr.
According to the student’s father, the agreement was requested via email on March 30, roughly 20 minutes after the beginning of a Faith Academy softball game against Mary G. Montgomery High School. Monday’s brief states there was an irregular “increased attendance” of certain faculty and a school security guard present.
One of those individuals was the wife of former soccer coach Jonathan Sauers, who reportedly sat on the fence line near the Faith Academy on-deck circle, where she was allegedly “seen laughing with the other faculty members in attendance — in earshot of the minor.”
Sauers was arrested March 14 after meeting up with the 16-year-old student to have sex. He was later arrested and charged with two counts of engaging in a sex act and having sexual contact with a student under 19. He confessed to having a sexual relationship with the student during an initial court hearing. He faces 10 to 20 years in prison.
Sauers’ wife is also a faculty member at Faith academy and is the student’s Bible teacher.
According to the student's father, the Faith Academy headmaster and security personnel were also present that night. They allege that Sauer’s wife and other faculty do not regularly attend games. They also claim some of those in attendance were seen “staring and glaring” at them. They further state there are no ongoing security concerns at games.
The parents claim these factors led to the student feeling “harassed and intimidated during the game, ultimately impacting her performance and leading her to strike out twice.
The brief states the student has been receiving mental health counseling and continued participation on the softball team has been a specific recommendation. She has been a starting infielder on the varsity team for two seasons.
According to the brief, the student’s attorney, Greg Vaughan, advised the school’s legal counsel of the counselor recommending normal softball activities as they “were helpful to the minor as she navigates the challenges ahead.”
The attorney reportedly offered to have the counselor’s opinion submitted in writing in order to avoid the need for a TRO and resolve any requirement for a hold harmless agreement. Faith Academy reportedly declined.
The student’s family is now asking a judge to ban the enforcement of a “hold harmless agreement” and prohibit Faith Academy from “organizing any effort to harass, embarrass, and/or intimidate” the student or her family at softball games and other school activities.
A hearing was held Monday, where the new information was shared before Judge Pipes. In an order following the hearing, Pipes stated the additional facts and allegations against Faith Academy were inappropriately introduced. He required the plaintiff to formalize them in an amended motion and a hearing is now scheduled to take place April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.