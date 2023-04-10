Faith Academy

The student involved in a sexual relationship with a former Faith Academy soccer coach is seeking sanctions against the school for what is being described as a “pressure campaign” by school faculty.

According to a brief filed Monday in Mobile County Circuit Court, Faith Academy of Mobile has allegedly encouraged specific individuals — including the former coach's wife — to be present at recent softball games and to be “conspicuous and highly visible” where the minor student was participating on-field. 

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

