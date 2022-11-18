The attorney for the mother of a 35-year-old unarmed motorist killed by a Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy in May 2017 told a federal three-judge panel on Friday that the victim “wasn’t a criminal, didn’t threaten anyone with a gun and authorities could have left him alone.
At a hearing in Montgomery to determine if the lower court decision to strip Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack and Deputy Matt Hunady should stand, Sam Tenenbaum, an attorney for Donna Chisesi, the mother of Jonathan Victor, told judges with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Hunady had several opportunities within a 10-minute period to find out if Victor was actually armed with a gun before opening fire on him with his service rifle.
“There was the possibility of a weapon, but Hunady doesn’t ask about it,” Tenenbaum said. “Hunady doesn’t do any of the rudimentary things an officer would do.”
Hunady’s actions, as well as his admission in a deposition that he had not been trained to handle encounters with people with mental illnesses, is one reason Tenenbaum argued the appeals court should affirm the lower court decision to allow Chisesi to sue Hunady and Mack.
Tenenbaum argued BCSO had personnel trained to deal with hostage situations and subjects with mental illness, but told judges Mack admitted that since the incident in question occurred late on a Friday, both of those officers had gone home for the weekend.
The case came to the three-judge panel on appeal from Mack and Hunady after U.S. District Judge William Casady stripped them of qualified immunity, meaning they could be sued in their individual capacities.
“Deputy Hunady’s assertion that he shot Victor because he feared for his own life as well as the lives and safety of other officers, first responders and members of the public is one that a reasonable jury could reject,” Cassady wrote in an order filed April 19, 2021. “After all, Deputy Hunady and his colleagues were not standing out in the open, but instead had taken cover behind a fire truck. In the light most favorable to the plaintiff, the record shows that Victor was not aggressive, was not advancing at the time of the shooting, was standing still approximately 20 feet from Deputy Hunady, and appeared disoriented or in shock from the accident. It is also significant that Victor was within range of Deputy Hunady’s Taser, which he had on his person and available to deploy at any time had he elected to do so. Another relevant consideration is that during the entire time that they shouted commands at Victor from behind the safety of the fire truck, neither Deputy Hunady nor any other officer on the scene ever warned to Victor that he would be shot if he failed to comply with commands to ‘drop it,’ ‘stop advancing,’ and the like.”
Fred Clements, an attorney for Mack and Hunady, told the judges that while Cassady argued a jury might reject that the deputy was in fear for his life, or the lives of others, the court should consider what a “reasonable officer” would do.
“Deadly force was reasonable because he believed Victor was armed,” Clements said.
Whether a reasonable officer would feel the way Hunady did, Clements said, is not a high evidentiary bar for the court to clear.
“The district court held Hunady to a higher standard,” Clements said. “The court second-guessed Hunady’s tactical decisions.”
Further questioning Cassady’s ruling, Clements told the judges the lower court jurist must have “misunderstood how TASERs work” when suggesting Hunady could have used a stun gun on Victor.
“If both prongs don’t connect, [the TASER] doesn’t work,” Clements said. “It is well known that individuals on drugs, or those with mental health issues are not affected by a TASER.”
11th Circuit Judge Andrew Brasher also seemed to question Cassady openly on the TASER issue.
“It seems crazy to ask an officer to use a TASER on someone pointing a gun at them,” he said.
While emergency personnel suspected Victor was armed with a “weapon” at first, it turned out he was carrying only a fanny pack. Tenenbaum said in every instance, first responders assumed Victor had a “weapon.” He said it was only Hunady who used the word “gun.”
Tenenbaum even questioned if Hunady really believed Victor had a gun, arguing the deputy let Victor get within 6 feet of him before opening fire. Tenenbaum also argued the four other armed officers never opened fire on the victim.
The court, which held a week of hearings in the capital city, adjourned Friday before making a ruling in the case.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.