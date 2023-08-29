A grant of $2.5 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce will give the forthcoming Novelis aluminum plant in Baldwin County its own water infrastructure, as construction on the recycling and rolling center continues.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday that North Baldwin Utilities (NBU) will receive funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to build a new elevated water tank for the Novelis site north of Bay Minette, according to an emailed statement. NBU is matching the investment with $3.9 million in local funds.
“The Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda is jumpstarting our middle class by building out critical infrastructure and supporting manufacturing here at home,” Raimondo said in a statement. “This EDA investment in North Baldwin Utilities will help expand the region’s manufacturing sector to create new economic opportunity and jobs for local citizens.”
Lee Lawson, the president and CEO of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, said Tuesday afternoon Novelis’ new manufacturing facility on the South Alabama Mega Site will be “a pretty good consumer” of local utilities. Novelis’ $2.4 billion investment in the community and the expectation the plant will create 1,000 new jobs made NBU’s grant application appealing to the Department of Commerce, he said.
“It’s great news,” Lawson said. “It’s been an amazing transformation of that site that’s happened so far.”
He said work on the site is still underway, and estimated crews could start building the plant’s structures soon. Lagniappe reported in October the plant could open in mid-2025.
“The Economic Development Administration works hand-in-hand with local communities to support their bottom-up, middle-out economic development strategies,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said in a statement. “This strategic, place-based project in Alabama will provide critical infrastructure needed to accommodate a major manufacturing facility, creating a stronger, more diverse regional economy for the future.”
