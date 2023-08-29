Novelis Bay Minette Rendering
By Scott Johnson

A grant of $2.5 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce will give the forthcoming Novelis aluminum plant in Baldwin County its own water infrastructure, as construction on the recycling and rolling center continues.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday that North Baldwin Utilities (NBU) will receive funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to build a new elevated water tank for the Novelis site north of Bay Minette, according to an emailed statement. NBU is matching the investment with $3.9 million in local funds.

