Multiple Orange Beach city officials are being sued in federal court over what the lawsuit calls “inappropriate gay comments” made by employees who allegedly created a “hostile work environment.”
Filed Dec. 22, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama, the lawsuit was filed by former employees of the Orange Beach afterschool Expect Excellence (EE) Program Chase Morrisette, Deann Milly and Lacy McFadden. The city of Orange Beach (OBA), Mayor Tony Kennon, Recreation Director Jonathan Langston and the entire City Council are named as defendants, with member Annette Mitchell being singled out separately in the suit in both her individual and official capacity.
According to the suit, Morrisette, who is gay, was subjected to inappropriate acts which included Langston — who served as Morrisette’s direct supervisor — referring to homosexuals using multiple slurs including labeling them “the gays” and calling them “faggoty” or “homos.” Langston also allegedly directed harassment and criticism towards Morrisette during his time of employment.
“Langston began to criticize and harass Morrisette because of his gender, male, sexual orientation and failure to conform to male norms and stereotypes,” the suit reads.
Initially hired as a part-time employee of the Orange Beach afterschool EE Program, Morrisette was promoted to full-time status in 2019 and was named the director of theater for the EE Program.
In addition to using slurs, the suit also alleges Langston made comments about his own personal sexual exploits and also repeatedly questioned Morrisette’s sexual encounters and inquired about other OBA employees’ sexuality.
“Langston engaged in inappropriate and offensive conduct toward Morrisette and/or in his presence including, but not limited to, inappropriate sexual comments and jokes, sharing intimate details of his sexual encounters and penis size and sexual information regarding Langston’s wife, Mrs. Jessica Langston,” the suit reads.
The lawsuit alleges multiple officials named in the suit were aware of the way Langston was treating Morrisette and others, but failed to do anything about it.
“OBA, Kennon and Mitchell had notice and knowledge of Langston’s inappropriate and discriminatory conduct towards Morrisette and others and failed and/or refused to stop the harassment and/or take action to stop discrimination in the workplace,” the suit alleges. “The hostile and discriminatory acts of Langston and Mrs. Langston were ratified by OBA, City Council, Kennon and Mitchell.”
Jessica Langston was not named as a defendant in the suit.
Also detailed in the suit is how a discussion over what the next play production would be for the EE Program allegedly led to more inappropriate conduct.
In August 2020 the steering committee involved with the EE Program met to discuss productions for the upcoming theater season and chose the play “Clue.” However, Langston and his wife, along with Mitchell, all rejected the proposed play due to the “presence of a homosexual character” cast in the production, according to the suit. Mitchell allegedly commented the homosexual character “needed to go.”
The suite went on to claim that after “Clue” was rejected, the committee pivoted to “Hairspray” as the choice for the play. Again, concerns were expressed by Langston and Mitchell, this time regarding interracial concepts, and the selection was ultimately rejected due to its LGBTQ connotations. They allegedly claimed it was not “family friendly” despite being desired by students, parents and adult community members within the EE Program.
“Upon information and belief, Mitchell, City Council member, advocated and represented that she did not want a ‘gay’ to be the ‘face of the theater,’” the suit reads.
As for Milly and McFadden, both were co-workers of Morrisette in the EE Program when the incidents allegedly occurred. Milly was terminated Feb. 16, 2021, after serving as a member of the steering committee and costume mistress for the EE Program.
The suit details Milly’s experiences in working with the Langstons and alleges she noticed Morrisette “visibly upset” on multiple occasions about the “hostile work environment” created by the Langstons.
“Milly observed Langston, recreation director, harass Morrisette using derogatory and homophobic language including, but not limited to, ‘gay,’ ‘faggot,’ ‘queer’ and ‘homo,’” the suit reads. “The conduct of Langston was offensive and created an environment that was hostile and discriminatory.”
The suit says on Dec. 29, 2020, Milly held a meeting with Mitchell and complained about the conduct of the Langstons as well as the treatment of Morrisette. However, it alleges Milly’s complaints were never looked into or investigated.
On Feb. 15, 2021, Morrisette, Milly, McFadden and others were called for a meeting with the Langstons where Jonathan Langston claimed there was a “cancer in the room” and it needed to be “cut out,” the lawsuit states. It also claims the Langstons then left the meeting, but secretly recorded the conversation that ensued among the people left over, where multiple people — including Milly and McFadden — vowed to pledge their support of Morrisette. The recording was then published on Facebook.
Hours after the meeting, Morrisette informed Milly he had been terminated and soon thereafter, Milly received a message the program was being dismantled and she too was terminated.
Reiterating the Langstons’ alleged prior comments about there being a need to “cut out the cancer,” Kennon claimed the terminations were needed to “protect the children” and Mitchell similarly said they were necessary to “protect the children,” according to the suit.
“Mayor Kennon and Councilwoman Mitchell publicly gave false and pretextual reasons for plaintiffs’ terminations, which were calculated and intended to damage plaintiffs’ good names and reputations and to humiliate them,” the suit continues.
McFadden, like Milly, openly objected to the treatment of Morrisette by the Langstons, but the objections were allegedly not addressed in any manner, allowing the conduct to continue, the lawsuit claims. It also states that McFadden was terminated shortly after the secret recording was published and was given the same reason as Milly for her termination.
Lagniappe reached out to Orange Beach City Attorney Jamie Logan for comment and was provided with a statement regarding the suit on behalf of the city.
“City leadership has been made aware of a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama,” the statement reads. “The allegations in this matter were the subject of complaints filed with the federal government in June of 2021. After the federal government investigated the claims for over a year and did not file suit, the individuals pursued independent litigation.
“The city denies any allegations that it failed to act to protect the participants of the EE Theater Program or failed to protect the employees associated with the program. … The city will vigorously defend against these claims.”
The suit is seeking a declaratory judgment that the actions of the defendants were in violation of federal law. It also seeks an injunction against the defendants and future employees to prevent similar conduct from occurring in the future.
