Orange Beach City Hall
By Gabriel Tynes

Multiple Orange Beach city officials are being sued in federal court over what the lawsuit calls “inappropriate gay comments” made by employees who allegedly created a “hostile work environment.”

Filed Dec. 22, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama, the lawsuit was filed by former employees of the Orange Beach afterschool Expect Excellence (EE) Program Chase Morrisette, Deann Milly and Lacy McFadden. The city of Orange Beach (OBA), Mayor Tony Kennon, Recreation Director Jonathan Langston and the entire City Council are named as defendants, with member Annette Mitchell being singled out separately in the suit in both her individual and official capacity.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022.

