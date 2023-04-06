Owen Drey and Kathryn Drey

A federal prosecutor with ties to the Mobile area confessed last week to awarding tens of thousands of dollars in federal contracts to companies where her husband held financial interests.

On March 28, the Department of Justice announced prosecutor Kathryn Wilburn Drey, 55, pleaded guilty to engaging in a conflict of interest while serving as an Assistant U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. According to her plea, from 2018-2021 Drey steered numerous contracts for the U.S. Attorney’s Office to three specific businesses and concealed that her husband, Albert Owen Drey III, of Mobile, owned and was employed by them.

