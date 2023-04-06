A federal prosecutor with ties to the Mobile area confessed last week to awarding tens of thousands of dollars in federal contracts to companies where her husband held financial interests.
On March 28, the Department of Justice announced prosecutor Kathryn Wilburn Drey, 55, pleaded guilty to engaging in a conflict of interest while serving as an Assistant U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. According to her plea, from 2018-2021 Drey steered numerous contracts for the U.S. Attorney’s Office to three specific businesses and concealed that her husband, Albert Owen Drey III, of Mobile, owned and was employed by them.
Kathryn Drey is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28 and faces up to five years in federal custody. According to court records, she has surrendered her passport.
Owen Drey conducted title searches in foreclosure litigation cases handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of Justice. The plea agreement explicitly points to Owen Drey personally being paid $33,300 for the work his employer secured through his wife, roughly two-thirds of a $45,150 contract, and slowly drawing down the funds during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kathryn Drey, who formerly practiced law in Mobile, passed the Alabama State Bar in 1996, the Florida State Bar in 1998 and is a graduate of Tulane University Law School. According to press reports, Kathryn Drey stepped in as chief of the Northern District’s civil division during sweeping staff changes in February 2019 following the appointment of U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe.
The companies associated with the Dreys are only identified as Companies A-C. Owen Drey’s name is also withheld in both the plea agreement and press release from DOJ.
According to state business records, Owen Drey owned a Pensacola title-closing company for real estate transactions. After purchasing the company in 2017, Kathryn Drey helped orchestrate an initial $1,000 for litigation expenses to her husband’s business.
According to Florida business records, the Dreys are both listed on corporate disclosures for “1304 Barcelona Inc,” which appears to match the description of “Company A.” A title closing company vets property ownership prior to sales and oversees the real estate closing process.
From that point, Drey was able to use her supervisory role with the U.S. Attorney's office to push contracts to her husband’s other employer, where he could be indirectly compensated for performance title search contracts, according to the plea agreement.
The agreement states that Kathryn Drey personally pushed for her husband’s employer to secure 11 contracts with the federal office, arguing it was the only title company willing to offer affordable rates. According to his social media profile, Owen Drey worked at Anchor Title LLC, which operates branches in Mobile, Daphne and Pensacola.
The DOJ identified numerous transfers and checks issued by Owen Drey, where he began withdrawing monthly payments from March 2020 through February 2021, and depositing the money into personal accounts he shared with Kathryn Drey.
The plea agreement suggests the U.S. District Attorney’s office became aware of the Dreys activities through a mistake. In September 2020, Owen Drey submitted an invoice for $3,300 in the name of his personal title company, instead of his employer’s.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted the mistake to Kathryn Drey, who then used her government email address to message her husband, “Can you PLEASE fix this ASAP?” She attempted to explain the mistake by telling her office the title company had purchased services from her husband’s business, and a new employee accidentally pulled the wrong information.
Attorneys with the Northern District of Florida’s Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section prosecuted the case.
“Kathryn Drey committed a federal crime by enriching her family at the expense of her duty to the American people,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The Department of Justice is committed to holding accountable public servants who act with unlawful conflicts of interest, prioritizing financial gain over their ethical duties."
