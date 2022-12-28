Federal Courthouse

Unsealed federal indictments are shedding light on brazen abuses long-expected to have been suffered by the COVID-relief Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). In one example, a Mobile woman obtained nearly $13,000 after filing fake tax returns for her “Snack Shop” company, which she had called “Da Candy Lady.”

Over the past month, more than a dozen Mobile residents have pleaded guilty or are facing felony charges for obtaining more than $360,000 using false information, according to records filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama.

