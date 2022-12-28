Unsealed federal indictments are shedding light on brazen abuses long-expected to have been suffered by the COVID-relief Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). In one example, a Mobile woman obtained nearly $13,000 after filing fake tax returns for her “Snack Shop” company, which she had called “Da Candy Lady.”
Over the past month, more than a dozen Mobile residents have pleaded guilty or are facing felony charges for obtaining more than $360,000 using false information, according to records filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama.
In a filing made public Tuesday, Dec. 21, U.S. attorneys identified 16 “related” cases involving individuals charged with PPP fraud, ordering them to have no contact with the others. The filing also acknowledges that additional connected cases remain under seal.
Of the cases identified, 12 suspects have entered plea agreements with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, while four have pleaded not guilty. One individual has begun fighting to have his charges dismissed on procedural grounds.
More than 11.4 million forgivable loan applications were processed through the $800 million PPP program, which was a branch of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The program was intended to provide emergency financial relief to millions of Americans expected to suffer adverse consequences due to pandemic-related economic shutdowns and preserve jobs and pay for other business expenses, such as utilities and mortgages. The requirements to apply for the assistance were to have an existing business prior to February 2020 and get approval through the Small Business Administration (SBA).
According to a recent study by the University of Texas at Austin, an estimated 1.4 million of those loans show signs of fraud and represent potentially $64 billion in wrongfully obtained relief funds. However, some agencies suspect the fraud was more widespread. In 2020, two U.S. Inspector General reports put this number as high as $100 billion.
As of Thursday, Dec. 22, those who have pleaded guilty include Tamara LaJuan Campbell, Renard Demond Beverly, Nicholas JoNeil Robinson, Dedric Rolando Clinton Jr., Xavian DeWayne Bohannon, Tariano Demitri Hill, Earnest Quantez Fuller, Erica Jernell Crawford Dunn, Jamarcus Quatex Miller, Jesse James Williams, Kentarious Williams and Vontaye Dion Moffett Jr.
All 12 of the individuals now face sentencing hearings in Spring 2023, where the maximum penalty is 30 years imprisonment, a fine up to $1 million and three years of supervised release. Each plea agreement has been made with the stipulation that the defendant pays restitution for the illegally obtained relief money, with interest and associated costs.
Those pleading not guilty include Keith Antonio Brantley, Ernest Johnson Jr., Scottie Lynn Cunningham and Vontaye Dion Moffett Sr. Three-day jury trials have tentatively been scheduled for each defendant for February’s criminal trial term.
The majority of the defendants filed applications as sole proprietors accompanied by fake tax forms and fictitious payroll expenses.
Tamara Campbell, who named her business “Da Candy Lady,” claimed she was self-employed with a business income of $120,000 per year and average monthly payroll for herself of $5,100 a month. She received $13,000. Erica Dunn received two PPP loans totaling $46,666 for a fake business she claimed sold women’s and children’s apparel. The business, named after herself, had no Alabama business license or tax records.
Among other claims, four individuals applied for loans under the job title “barber” with monthly incomes of more than $8,300 per month. Other professions include “transporter,” management consulting, janitorial services, food trucks and men’s clothing.
Vontaye Moffett Sr. and his legal counsel — Thomas Walsh and Judson Crump — are seeking to get the wire fraud charge dropped. The defendant argues U.S. prosecutors cannot prove Moffett committed a crime because they cannot establish a proper venue. In Moffett Sr.’s indictment, only a date range for the alleged wire fraud is provided.
Walsh and Crump also argue their client was coerced into providing a statement to FBI agents following his arrest on Nov. 3, 2022, which acknowledges having received PPP funds. They argue those statements should be suppressed due to Moffett Sr. not having legal counsel at the time and agents delaying a required appearance before a federal magistrate judge when they interrogated him for an hour and 45 minutes immediately following his arrest.
While the cases listed all relate to each other, according to prosecutors, it’s unclear how they tie in with previous instances of PPP fraud.
In December 2021, a Saraland woman pleaded guilty in one of Coastal Alabama’s first cases of PPP fraud to emerge. Corine Campbell was able to obtain $200,000 personally in relief money and helped as many as 50 other individuals file fake PPP applications between May 2020 and September 2021. Tyanna Latoya Vionne Earl was involved in the operation and pleaded guilty in November 2021.
Campbell and Earl’s racket was unveiled due to the murder of Dewon Donaldson in April 2021. Law enforcement discovered the suspect in the murder, Demetrius Richardson, was able to receive a $21,000 PPP loan just days after the incident. According to her plea, Campbell helped Richardson file the application and collected $8,000 of the money.
Lagniappe could not independently verify if the recent prosecutions are a part of the PPP operation.
There have also been cases of large-scale fraud by individuals, too.
In August 2022, Jason Carl Pears of Fairhope pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Pears received more than $1.2 million in relief funds for his businesses “Jason Made It Company” and “Nanny For A Week” by using fake tax forms and loan documents. According to prosecutors, Pears spent the money on luxury goods and real estate in downtown Mobile. He was sentenced in November 2022 to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.