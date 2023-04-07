Matt Simpson web

Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne

Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, “feels great” after Alabama lawmakers propelled his fentanyl trafficking bill to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk, and is optimistic the rest of his crime-focused legislation will receive similar endorsements.

Members of the House of Representatives voted 105 to 0 in favor of the bill establishing mandatory minimum sentences for people convicted of trafficking fentanyl on March 23. Senators echoed that support with a vote of 31 to 0 in the upper chamber on April 6. Ivey signed the bill into law hours after it received approval from both chambers.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.