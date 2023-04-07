Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, “feels great” after Alabama lawmakers propelled his fentanyl trafficking bill to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk, and is optimistic the rest of his crime-focused legislation will receive similar endorsements.
Members of the House of Representatives voted 105 to 0 in favor of the bill establishing mandatory minimum sentences for people convicted of trafficking fentanyl on March 23. Senators echoed that support with a vote of 31 to 0 in the upper chamber on April 6. Ivey signed the bill into law hours after it received approval from both chambers.
Simpson said the support he received from people who normally opposed such bills surprised him, along with 101 members of the lower chamber signing onto the bill as co-sponsors and how fast it made it through the legislature.
“I think everybody sees how important this bill was, how much fentanyl is destroying our communities,” he said on Friday. “It’s not a Republican problem, it’s not a Democrat problem, it’s an Alabama problem.”
Beginning in July, anyone “who knowingly sells, manufactures, delivers or brings into this state, or who is knowingly in actual or constructive possession” of one gram or more of raw or synthetic fentanyl would receive a sentence of three years for 1-2 grams, 10 years for 2-4 grams, 25 years for 4-8 grams and life for 8 grams or more.
Ivey commended Simpson for introducing the bill and setting an example for the whole country to follow.
"Combatting this deadly drug will continue to be a top priority for our Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,” she said in a statement Thursday. “I will do everything in my power to stop this drug from being a killer in Alabama."
Grateful for his first bill of the 2023 legislative session passed with success, Simpson is moving on to bills that would consider grandparents victims of domestic violence and create chemical endangerment charges for exposing first responders to fentanyl.
“That was based on what happened in Daphne with that quadruple homicide where the guy couldn’t be charged with domestic violence because the grandparents weren’t listed in domestic violence laws,” he said of the inspiration for House Bill 76.
More and more grandparents are serving as primary caregivers for families these days, Simpson said, and should have the same protections as parents and step-parents.
The House Judiciary Committee reported favorably on the bill, and it was read for a second time on March 22.
“There were no comments about anything being opposed or objecting to it,” Simpson said. “I’m hopeful it's got bipartisan support and we can get it through and get it up as soon as possible.”
Simpson also introduced House Bill 230 on Tuesday to establish felony charges for people who bring police officers, coroners and other first responders into contact with controlled substances like fentanyl.
“Unfortunately, too many officers go to the hospital based on responses to what they’re dealing with,” he said. “It's been close a number of times on a number of officers if they didn’t have Narcan available and right there with them it would have been a different story. So we want to do what we can for our first responders.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
