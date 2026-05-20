Fermo beats Henderson in Baldwin D-2 BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 20, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Shown is a photo of Baldwin County Commission District 2 candidates Angelo Fermo (left) and Kyle Henderson. The two Republicans will face off in the May 19, 2026 primary. Kyle Henderson and Aneglo Fermo campaigns. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Angelo Fermo will represent Baldwin County’s second commission district in 2027, according to unofficial election results as of Wednesday morning. With 98 percent of the reported ballots counted, Fermo received 14,173 votes, and his opponent, Kyle Henderson, got 13,865. Fermo does not currently have an opponent in the November general election. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmu6C>@ E@=5 {28?:2AA6 (65?6D52J >@C?:?8 96 H2D 4=2:>:?8 G:4E@CJ[ DE2E:?8 E96C6 2C6 ?@E 6?@F89 G@E6D =67E E@ AFE w6?56CD@? @G6C E96 E@A] w6 D2:5 9:D E@A AC:@C:EJ >@G:?8 7@CH2C5 H:== 36 E@ 4@?EC@= C2A:5 8C@HE9 :? q2=5H:? r@F?EJ] k^AmkAm“xVG6 366? 2 3:8 25G@42E6 @7 D>2CE 8C@HE9[ ?@E ;FDE E9C@H:?8 FA 4@@<:6\4FEE6C 9@>6D[” u6C>@ D2:5] “x 36=:6G6 q2=5H:? r@F?EJ :D F?:BF6[ E92EVD H9J 2== E96D6 A6@A=6 2C6 ECJ:?8 E@ >@G6 96C6[ 2?5 J@F H2?E E@ <66A :E E@ H96C6 :EVD 8@E E92E F?:BF6?6DD E@ :E] x H2?E q2=5H:? r@F?EJ E@ 36 E96 ;6H6= @7 p=232>2[ E@ H96C6 A6@A=6 D2J[ @9 >2?[ x C62==J H2?E E@ =:G6 E96C6] %92EVD >J G:D:@? 7@C Wq2=5H:? r@F?EJX]”k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Election Results 2026 Elections Political Events Organized Events Democracy Accountability Group Decision-making Political Corruption Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Commissioner asks department about job opening Stankoski’s recusal and land deals raise questions Woman dies during wreck on Airport Boulevard Providence Hospital to close labor and delivery Ex-director faced ‘termination’ vote Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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