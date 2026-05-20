Fermo V. Henderson

Shown is a photo of Baldwin County Commission District 2 candidates Angelo Fermo (left) and Kyle Henderson. The two Republicans will face off in the May 19, 2026 primary. 

 Kyle Henderson and Aneglo Fermo campaigns.

Angelo Fermo will represent Baldwin County’s second commission district in 2027, according to unofficial election results as of Wednesday morning. 

With 98 percent of the reported ballots counted, Fermo received 14,173 votes, and his opponent, Kyle Henderson, got 13,865. Fermo does not currently have an opponent in the November general election.

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

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