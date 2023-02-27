Jennifer Fidler town hall

State Rep. Jennifer Fidler [R-Silverhill] discusses her goals as a first-term member of the Alabama House of Representatives at a town hall meeting in Fairhope on Thursday night.

State Rep. Jennifer Fidler [R-Silverhill] highlighted workforce incentives and a “divisive concepts” bill as among her priorities for her first legislative session at a Thursday night town hall in Fairhope.

“I'm going to do what I ran on,” Fidler told the people who attended the second of three constituent meetings. “When I went door to door, I found out the number one thing – and it didn't matter if you were a Democrat or a Republican – you were concerned with what's going on nationally – the gas prices, the inflation, the liberal ideas in our school systems. Those national issues matter to everyone across the board. The number two thing was the rate of growth, and if we have the infrastructure to handle the growth we’re experiencing in Baldwin County. Those things are also going to be important to me.”

