State Rep. Jennifer Fidler [R-Silverhill] highlighted workforce incentives and a “divisive concepts” bill as among her priorities for her first legislative session at a Thursday night town hall in Fairhope.
“I'm going to do what I ran on,” Fidler told the people who attended the second of three constituent meetings. “When I went door to door, I found out the number one thing – and it didn't matter if you were a Democrat or a Republican – you were concerned with what's going on nationally – the gas prices, the inflation, the liberal ideas in our school systems. Those national issues matter to everyone across the board. The number two thing was the rate of growth, and if we have the infrastructure to handle the growth we’re experiencing in Baldwin County. Those things are also going to be important to me.”
To act on those concerns she heard while campaigning for the seat previously held by Joe Faust, Fidler said she would support reauthorizing the Alabama Jobs Act and Growing Alabama Act, two pieces of legislation for attracting and keeping jobs in the state that she said were up for reauthorization this year.
“Those incentives are vital to the continued growth [of our state’s economy],” she said. “Since inception, Alabama will see a 173-percent return on taxpayer investment predicted over the next 20 years. There's been 65,000 new jobs and nearly $45 billion in direct investment projected.”
Because of those projections, continuing the two acts is “one of the first things” on the session’s agenda, Fidler said.
House Bill 7 – a prefiled item that aims to prohibit public schools and government agencies from promoting ideas that claim “any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin” is inferior or superior to another – is another priority that stems from constituents’ concerns about national issues.
“Not that that’s happening in our local school systems in this state, but we don’t want it to happen,” Fidler said.
She said she hopes this version will do better than last year’s attempt at legislation banning ‘divisive concepts’ and pass through the Senate to final adoption.
When asked if the bill would affect how historical events are taught in state-funded primary and secondary schools, Fidler said that is not what she had in mind when she co-sponsored it.
“We don't want to do that,” she said. “I love history. I'm not rewriting history at all. I’m a proponent of preserving culture, our heritage. That's one of my things that we’re an advocate of. We just don't want to have anyone teach that any race is inferior or superior to another because I think that's inherently wrong. It causes division, and we are one country, one nation, under God indivisible, and I feel strongly about that.”
Fidler does not plan to author any bills of her own at this time, she said, preferring to take her time learning the legislative process. Bills reinforcing Alabama’s election integrity and supporting Baldwin County’s coastal retail industry could also appear on her radar.
Overall, she felt optimistic about the upcoming session and future public meetings.
“I want to be able to do these town hall meetings so that I can get the word out about what we're doing legislatively at the state level and then what I can do to represent the people’s voice here locally,” Fidler said.
The last meeting of the series will be held Tuesday night at 6 p.m. after the Magnolia Springs town council meeting.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
