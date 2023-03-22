Though she does not expect her bills to repeal Alabama’s abortion law will make much progress in the current session, Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, said she wants to revive the conversation around women’s right to choose.
“I introduced these bills to reignite the conversation around the issue of women’s rights,” Figures said at a press conference in Montgomery on Tuesday. “When the Human Life Protection Act was passed, it took away the rights of women to choose and to make individual medical decisions concerning their bodies.
“All women want [are] the same rights as men, and access to safe abortions – should that be their choice.”
Figures introduced two bills concerning the 2019 Human Life Protection Act, which established felony penalties for those who carry out abortions except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
As Lagniappe previously reported, Senate Bill 34 would totally repeal the act, while Senate Bill 35 would introduce exceptions in cases of incest, rape and saving the mother’s life.
Figures said the government should not have the power to make a woman carry a baby to term when it would not provide social support for the family. There is no difference between a man having a vasectomy and a woman deciding she wants to terminate a pregnancy, she added.
When a reporter asked her for a comment on current efforts in the legislature to make it easier for families to adopt, Figures declined, saying she had not yet read those bills.
Countless people have called and sent messages expressing support for her legislation, Figures said, emphasizing the important place repealing or revising the state’s abortion law has in the public’s mind.
“Women are still crying out loudly to have the right to choose what they want to do with their bodies,” she said. “It’s about women being able to choose for themselves so they can have safe measures for that decision.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
