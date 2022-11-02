Davis and Riehm

Democrat incumbent Senator Vivian Davis Figures (left) and Republican challenger Pete Riehm (right) are on the November ballot for State Senate District 33.

The race to decide who will represent District 33 in Montgomery between Democrat incumbent Senator Vivian Figures and Republican newcomer Pete Riehm ends on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with either a long career of service continued or a new challenge satisfied.

“The first goal we had establishing this campaign was to give the people of District 33 a choice, a real, genuine choice, because as far as we can tell it’s been over 12 years since there’s been any real choice and maybe longer in voting,” Riehm, a conservative commentator and chairman of the Mobile Solid Waste Disposal Authority, told Lagniappe last Friday. “We think in a democratic republic the voters should have a choice; it shouldn’t always be one option.”

