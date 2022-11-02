The race to decide who will represent District 33 in Montgomery between Democrat incumbent Senator Vivian Figures and Republican newcomer Pete Riehm ends on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with either a long career of service continued or a new challenge satisfied.
“The first goal we had establishing this campaign was to give the people of District 33 a choice, a real, genuine choice, because as far as we can tell it’s been over 12 years since there’s been any real choice and maybe longer in voting,” Riehm, a conservative commentator and chairman of the Mobile Solid Waste Disposal Authority, told Lagniappe last Friday. “We think in a democratic republic the voters should have a choice; it shouldn’t always be one option.”
Figures, who is the longest-serving female member in the State Senate’s history and the first African American woman elected to the Senate from Mobile County, said she views public service as “a sacred duty,” and wants to continue almost a quarter-century of service “to do what is right for [her constituents], to represent them and meet their desires and needs.”
“I believe that elected officials have an obligation to represent their constituents to the utmost of their abilities, and part of that is showing up for work, studying the issues, talking with voters and then working to achieve bipartisan support for what is best for the people,” the Mobile native continued in an emailed response to this interview.
This election is unique not only for its challenge to Figures’ 24 years in office, but for the addition of Spanish Fort and parts north to a district that includes much of the Mobile metropolitan area.
Figures wrote people in Spanish Fort want good-paying jobs, affordable homes, low taxes and a safe place for their children to grow and get a good education just like people in Mobile, and listed those issues as her priorities.
She said Riehm lied to voters in the newest part of the district when a flier his campaign created claimed, “The Democrats zoned our great city into their liberal district to take your voice away in Montgomery.”
“Mr. Riehm knows very well that it was the Republicans who redrew the lines of District 33 in an attempt to flip District 33,” Figures wrote. “My question is, if he’s willing to tell such a blatant lie to the voters, what else is he lying about?”
Riehm responded the wording on the mailer Figures referenced was “maybe not particularly accurate,” and said the district “was not designed to ever be won by a Republican.”
Nevertheless, Riehm said, he has received “very warm receptions” since he started his campaign in February, and has found “open-minded people” from Eight Mile to Spanish Fort to Prichard and down Dauphin Island Parkway.
Public education and infrastructure, specifically expanding school choice vouchers and improving roads and bridges, are among his top priorities.
In addition to expanding Medicaid and advocating for personal choice in women’s health care, Figures proposes creating “small think tanks” in the district’s communities to help constituents resolve issues on a focused level.
That he was in Washington, D.C., while pro-Donald Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has not been an issue for most people he met while campaigning, Riehm said. He maintains he went to hear the former president speak “with a busload of old ladies” and attempt to visit their representatives in Congress.
Figures mentioned an article published that day that quoted Riehm as saying, “If they feel threatened now, wait until we come back.” She called his comment “troubling and divisive,” and noted peaceful transfers of power mark representative democracies from authoritarian states.
Riehm described his campaign as representing everyday people more than political action committees (PACs) or lobbyists. It is worth noting the Baldwin County GOP donated $10,000 to Riehm’s campaign on Aug. 22; District 1 Republican Congressman Jerry Carl donated $1,000 to Riehm’s campaign the next day; and Carl’s own campaign, Jerry Carl for Congress, donated $1,000 on Oct. 20.
The latest campaign finance reports show Figures with an ending balance of $74,268 on Oct. 28, more than $37,500 more than Riehm’s balance on Oct. 21.
Figures’ campaign includes donations from individuals as well, but more donations from PACs, like two $10,000 donations from A-Vote in Montgomery on Sept. 14 and Oct. 26, and $5,000 from the Alabama Hospital Association PAC in Montgomery on Oct. 20.
When asked why her campaign has paid $8,779.85 in late filing fees to the Alabama Secretary of State since the first of the year, Figures said those fees were the result of “a few filing errors” that she corrected as soon as she discovered them and contacted the Secretary of State’s Office “to make sure all matters were handled correctly.”
She said “those matters have been addressed and have nothing to do with the race,” and her team is now in “full campaign mode” preparing for the election.
For Riehm, serving in the State Senate is about getting the job done and hearing people out.
“There’s so many good things happening in Alabama, but they’re not happening for everybody,” he said, “and there’s still a lot of impediments in different areas from education to mental health care to infrastructure, and the people want to have their voice heard.”
Figures said the election comes down to trust and experience. She wrote she has “always been honest with the voters,” and has even voted against party lines “for what [she believes] is the best for the constituents.”
She wrote she knows the people of District 33 because she has lived and worked in it all her life, not counting her time in college.
“I have and will always have the best interests of the citizens of District 33 in every vote that I cast and every piece of legislation that I write,” Figures wrote.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.