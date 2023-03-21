Dr. Jonathan Nakhla’s weeks-long trial for the 2020 death of Samantha Thomas wound to a close with Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks handing the charge and verdict sheets to jurors Monday afternoon.
Jurors will consider whether the Mobile neurosurgeon bears responsibility for the car wreck that killed Thomas in August 2020. They could recommend charges of reckless indifference murder, manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, criminally negligent homicide under the influence of alcohol or criminally negligent homicide speeding, or find Nakhla not guilty.
“You are the sole judges of the facts of the case,” Brooks told them. “You should only consider that testimony which you deem worthy of belief.”
Nakhla choosing not to take the stand and testify under oath is his constitutional right, and should not be weighed against him, Brooks said.
“The defendant denies that his conduct caused the death of Samantha Thomas,” he said. “The controlling question is whether the ultimate result was foreseeable to the defendant.”
If the jury determines prosecutors failed to prove Nakhla acted with reckless indifference and caused Thomas’ death, Brooks said they must work their way through the lower charges until they find one that fits or consider him not guilty.
“Your verdict must be based on the evidence which you heard in this courtroom,” he said. “Your verdict may not be based on prejudice or conjecture.”
Jurors hear closing arguments in Nakhla trial
Dr. Jonathan Nakhla showed extreme disregard for human life when he drove his Audi R8 Spyder convertible at 138 miles per hour on a two-lane road, eventually crashing and killing Samatha Thomas, Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh said Monday morning during closing arguments in the former neurosurgeon’s reckless indifference murder trial Monday morning.
“He used his car like a weapon,” Walsh told jurors. “It’s a miracle no one else was killed that night. There was extreme indifference taken by the defendant by driving that fast down a two-lane road.”
The closing arguments from both sides signaled the end to three weeks of testimony in the case related to the Aug. 1, 2020 crash on the Interstate 65 Service Road. Walsh showed jurors clips of security footage in highlighting various aspects of the case prosecutors had built over that time.
Despite defense attorneys' claims the state couldn’t prove how fast Nakhla was really going when the wreck occurred, Walsh again presented jurors with security footage from a beltline business showing Nakhla’s vehicle traveling down the roadway and used a tractor-trailer on the interstate for reference.
“He was going faster than a vehicle on the interstate,” she argued. “Based on evidence, we know he’s going 138 miles per hour at this time. He was drunkenly joyriding with no care in the world.”
Walsh argued Nakihla had a history of driving his sports car too fast and using an identification card and badge he received as a police surgeon to get away with it. She said he told his medical partner Dr. Amber Gordon it was his “get-out-of-jail-free card.”
When confronted downtown about excessive noise from his vehicle by Mobile Police Department officer Antoine Stewart just two weeks before the wreck, body camera footage shows Nakhla “laughing and not taking it seriously,” Walsh said. In the video, Nakhla holds up both his driver’s license and the police surgeon ID card, she said.
“There was zero intent to change his behavior,” Walsh said. “He thought he was entitled and above the law.”
Not only did Nakhla like to drive fast, Walsh said, but he had been drinking before the crash. She told jurors that several experts, including doctors who worked with him at Mobile Infirmary testified he was intoxicated at the hospital.
“Each of these [elements] alone are bad enough to show indifference to human life,” Walsh said. “Both together rise to another level.”
She asked jurors to set aside a number of lesser included possible charges, including manslaughter, vehicular homicide and two different types of criminally negligent homicide and instead find Nakhla guilty of the charge of reckless indifference murder, also known as extreme indifference murder.
“Anything less than extreme indifference murder is an insult to Samantha Thomas,” Walsh said. “None of these are good enough and any of these would be a win for the defense. None of these lesser included [charges] would hold him accountable for the reckless indifference to human life he showed.”
‘Burn the courthouse down’
Nakhla defense attorney Dennis Knizley gave closing arguments for the other side. He said the real reason the wreck happened was because a second driver, named Chris Davis, pulled in front of Nakhla into the Comfort Inn parking lot. Without Davis’ actions the wreck wouldn’t have happened, regardless of whether Nakhla had been driving over the speed limit, or had been drinking before getting behind the wheel. He said Davis’ turn into the Comfort Inn parking lot gave Nakhla no time to safely react, which caused the wreck.
Knizley played a body camera clip where MPD Det. David McCullough can be heard telling other officers the wreck is a “high profile case.” That’s why, he said, police became focused on Nakhla and not Davis.
“They focused on one person who was a high-profile guy and totally disregarded what they knew was the real cause of the accident,” Knizley said.
Knizley called the accident “tragic,” but argued that it’s a civil case and not a criminal one.
“Johnny Nakhla every day of his life when he wakes up he has to remember this,” he said. “That doesn’t mean it’s a crime.”
Knizley also worked one final time to discredit prosecution witnesses, especially Davis. He also questioned prosecutors' motives in presenting the case the way they did. For one, he questioned why Davis was the only witness Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich introduced with a photo during her opening arguments. Knizley suggested Rich misled jurors by showing the photo as if it was Davis’ driver’s license, but he’s never had a license.
“That’s not right,” he said. “That’s not how we seek justice. That’s not how we ensure fairness. That’s not how we find justice.”
Testimony shows Davis misled jurors by claiming that he lived with his mother when he owned his own house and by claiming he worked offshore at the time of the wreck, when a manager at Field & Stream confirmed Davis worked at the store, Knizley said.
Knizley told jurors Nakhla tried several times to not only help Thomas himself, but to get public safety officials to help her as well.
“He’s not entitled; he’s not uncaring,” Knizley said. “He cared about her.”
Using body camera footage, Knizley also pointed out that Nakhla is not slurring his speech, or showing other symptoms of alcohol intoxication while speaking with public safety personnel after the wreck.
“There’s no slurring of speech and no confusion,’ he said. “He remembers what happened.”
The defense admits Nakhla had been drinking, but maintains he did not have enough to drink during that evening to be too intoxicated to legally drive. Evidence only shows Nakhla had one mixed drink and shared two bottles of wine with two other people, Knizley said. On top of that, he added, Nakhla ate most of a plate of fried calamari he had ordered.
In his closing, Knizley also questioned whether the car’s mechanical systems were working correctly. He pointed jurors to the six reports from the Audi’s airbag deployment computer. The instrument only recorded one airbag deploying when, at least, five had been deployed.
Knizley also tried to appeal to the jurors’ sense of the importance of the country’s justice system. He had them imagine if Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton were all in the front row of Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks’ courtroom. He told jurors, if those three founding fathers witnessed what prosecutors were doing to Nakhla a “tear would be running down” their faces. He also told the jurors that if they allow the prosecution to win its case against Nakhla then “they might as well burn the courthouse down.”
Choices
In a rebuttal, Rich told jurors they had heard testimony saying the incident happened too fast for the machine to pick up and record everything that had happened.
Rich also argued it was Nakhla’s speed and not Davis’ left turn that caused the accident. Rich also argued Nakhla showed his entitlement by seeking preferential treatment at Mobile Infirmary’s emergency department, saying on video his father-in-law runs it.
“The defendant chose what he wanted to do that evening,” Rich said. “He wanted to drink …. He wanted to go 138 miles-per-hour in that car. Because he did this, it's a crime. It’s the crime of reckless indifference murder. His actions were nothing less than acting with extreme indifference to human life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.