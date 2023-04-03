Semmes City Logo
BY BRADY PETREE

A resignation letter penned by a former Semmes financial director alleges some city leaders were consistently allowed to disregard internal financial controls.

In the three-page letter delivered in early January, Mary Calhoun, a certified public accountant, informed Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook, city attorney Jacob Fuller and city human resource coordinator Olivia Zirlott, of her retirement and said it was prompted by lack of support for the monetary policies she was attempting to establish in city government.

