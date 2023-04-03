A resignation letter penned by a former Semmes financial director alleges some city leaders were consistently allowed to disregard internal financial controls.
In the three-page letter delivered in early January, Mary Calhoun, a certified public accountant, informed Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook, city attorney Jacob Fuller and city human resource coordinator Olivia Zirlott, of her retirement and said it was prompted by lack of support for the monetary policies she was attempting to establish in city government.
Calhoun detailed several recent anecdotes where she alleged multiple department heads — particularly Semmes Fire Chief Kevin Brooks — have shown “total disregard” for the city’s financial protocols and have routinely engaged in “confirmatory spending,” where purchases for things including $480 in ball caps, window tint, and new vehicles, were initiated before financial approval.
“I am resigning, not because I am wanting to retire, but due to the lack of support for internal controls I have tried to implement, especially in purchasing,” she wrote. “Internal controls are the backbone of good government. Without them there is chaos.”
Van Hook has denied the premise of the letter suggesting there is financial misconduct occurring in the city, and mainly couched the accusations as complaints from a “disgruntled employee.”
Calhoun, who has a combined 28 years in government finance, between the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts, came out of retirement and was brought on with the city when Van Hook first took office in 2020. He said she was looked upon to establish strong internal financial procedures where they were lacking. Calhoun is also a former Semmes City Council member.
In her resignation letter, Calhoun described unaddressed trends of department heads working around her financial stopgaps, something she said she could not ethically allow happening.
What Calhoun points to as a “final straw” was an incident where Brooks submitted a purchase requisition for 24 ball caps from a local design shop on Dec. 30, 2022, labeling the purchase under the line item code for uniforms. Calhoun denied the requisition, arguing it violated the competitive bid protocols.
Per state law, expenditures for labor, services, or work, and the purchase or lease of materials, supplies, equipment, or other personal property involving $15,000 or more are subject to competitive bid.
She explained the city of Semmes as a whole purchases more than $15,000 in uniforms per year and requires a competitive bid, or to purchase the items from a qualified cooperative.
The day after denying the requisition, Calhoun said the Fire Department submitted a receipt from Dec. 22, 2022, showing the hats had already been purchased and that they were acquired outside of the city’s designated “buyer,” who was authorized to make purchases.
“The fire department knows requisitions are to be submitted, approved and a purchase order issued before purchases can be made,” she wrote. “The fire department obviously ignored the internal controls over purchasing and ordered ball caps. The city is not obligated to pay for the caps as the proper procedures were not followed.”
Calhoun later discovered the fire chief ordered the hats near the close of fiscal year 2022 on September 30, 2022, during a period when purchasing was suspended. An agreement was also allegedly made with the vendor to have the ball caps delivered immediately due to low inventory, but to have the transaction delayed until 2023.
“This reflects a total disregard for the internal controls and willful intention to do so,” Calhoun wrote.
On Jan. 5, 2023, Calhoun said the fire chief followed up with an email, apologizing for submitting the requisition late and indicating he would reclassify the ball caps under “Event Supplies” saying they are promotional supplies and not actually uniforms. According to Calhoun, the Event Supplies code is normally reserved for handouts at public events, such as the Azalea Festival and National Night Out — not $20 hats.
“Justifications were changed more than four months after the unofficial order was placed in order to pay something that would not have been approved had it been submitted under normal circumstances. This is not acceptable or good business,” she wrote.
Other examples of ignoring controls include the reservation of two new pickup trucks for the fire department prior to the Fiscal Year 2023 approved by the Semmes City Council. She said the new police department has also submitted confirmatory requisitions for things like window tinting.
“Before I can find funding and approve the requisition, the vehicle listed in the requisition pulls up to city hall with tinted windows and the invoice attached to the requisition. Again confirmatory,” she wrote, adding that payments for background checks for new officers are often handled the same way.
Calhoun resigned later in the evening on Jan. 5, 2023, after learning the fire department’s attempt to reclassify the ball caps allegedly was formed during a conversation with Van Hook and a lower ranking member of her staff.
Calhoun believed writing the resignation letter was needed after a meeting on Jan. 6 with Van Hook and the city HR coordinator about her resignation, where she claimed the mayor attempted to frame her departure as a retirement.
“What I heard at that time (unsaid of course) was that this is the story everyone else will hear,” she wrote.
According to Calhoun, who is 62, retirement had not been in her plans and she had been working on future budget amendments, planning for the next fiscal year and preparing for an upcoming audit. She was also not done implementing the city’s new accounting system.
“After putting in 581 hours more than regular full-time hours in the first 14 months of my employment, I would have liked to enjoy the fruits of my labor. However, it is obvious that if I stay I will not receive the support necessary to enforce internal controls and be expected to be a part of sweeping other employees’ deliberate non-compliant actions under the rug,” she wrote.
“I will not lower my ethical standards to please the city of Semmes.”
Multiple attempts to reach Calhoun for comment were unsuccessful.
Mayor responds
In a phone interview Monday, April 3, Van Hook said prior to him bringing Calhoun onto his staff, Semmes had no internal controls. He commended Calhoun for her work for the city during her employment.
Van Hook said he believes the breakdown in Calhoun’s desire to work with the city was a matter of conflating state law with her own preferred financial policies.
On the issue of acquiring competitive bids for uniforms, he said Calhoun’s opinion was incorrect. He said the city has corresponded with attorneys with the Alabama League of Municipalities and was given the opinion they would not need to secure bids for uniforms.
“The threshold for bids is a $15,000 threshold, but it's per vendor,” Van Hook said. He said Calhoun’s accounting practices were breaking everything into category codes, such as uniforms, and office supplies, and she was limiting purchases based on the categories. He said the city doesn’t have to consider uniform expenses on a citywide basis, but instead for individual departments. Should a single department spend more than $15,000 on uniforms, then it would require a bid.
The mayor said he “corrected” her about the difference and she became “disgruntled” and resigned. He speculated there was a reason why Calhoun wasn’t communicating with the newspaper and questioned whether she would stand behind the claims if asked.
“Our books are an open record. We're actually in our audit right now. We have all of our audits online. We have nothing to hide,” he said.
Despite the examples listed by Calhoun, Van Hook said the city’s purchasing policy still requires requisitions to be filed for every purchase. He said the complaints were not brought to his attention until the letter was sent.
Calhoun was scheduled to work through March 31 and train her replacement. However, Van Hook ended her employment a month early. He did not want to discuss why, but said it had to do with something he deemed unfair to the city. Van Hook said Calhoun’s departure disrupted the city’s ongoing internal audit for about two weeks, but the city is back on track and employees are up to speed.
The City Council appointed Heather Davis as city clerk on March 7. She is also serving as the city’s finance director, which is common among smaller municipalities.
The mayor said the letter had not been shared with the City Council, saying, “they don’t need to know about it” and explaining Calhoun was employed by him, not the council. However, he said Calhoun’s resignation was discussed during an executive session. When given a copy of the letter, Semmes councilman Tony Ebright told Lagniappe he was not aware of it.
Lagniappe requested the letter from the city under the Alabama Open Records Act and was initially declined by the city’s attorney Jacob Fuller. He argued the newspaper did not have a legitimate reason for asking for the records and that the letter “was received in confidence and contains sensitive personnel information.”
After learning the newspaper believed there were allegations of financial impropriety in the letter, Van Hook had the letter released.
“If you think that we're misusing funds, I think you should have a copy of the letter,” Van Hook said.
League of Municipalities senior associate counsel Rob Johnson confirmed the state’s bid threshold of $15,000 only applies for individual purchases, not across a broad range of purchases. He said there are mechanisms in the law banning piecemealed purchases to avoid the bid law. However, for a string of purchases to be inappropriate, he said there would have to be evidence or signs it was coordinated and done intentionally.
