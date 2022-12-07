Karlos Finley, the first executive director of the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation, discussed his plans and answered questions about bringing improving Africatown's housing and infrastructure at a community meeting on Dec. 6.
People from across the Mobile area packed into Africatown’s Robert L. Hope Community Center to hear Karlos Finley, the newly-minted executive director of the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation (ARC), discuss his plans to improve housing and infrastructure in the community.
The Mobile lawyer and former municipal court judge told the audience he and the rest of ARC’s board of directors are loyal to the people who call Africatown home before any other group, and welcomed any questions or comments they had to help create “something that has never been here before, that has never been anywhere before.”
“We’re looking to work together in Africatown to create a community that is going to not only benefit Africatown – benefit Africatown first – but something that will benefit the city, the state, this nation and the world, because this is truly an international story we have,” Finley said, “But we want to make sure the community that birthed it is the first in line to take advantage of that.”
To that end, Finley has spent the month following his appointment the first week of November forging connections with community residents and groups, touring the neighborhood with contractors and talking with grant organizations like the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to secure funding for ARC’s projects.
Renovating existing housing and building new ones is the nucleus of Finley’s plan, which includes marketing the Clotilda story and Africatown’s history to tourists and working with Mobile and Prichard city leaders to improve roads and sidewalks. He said business and commerce won’t return to Africatown until more people and families make their homes there.
“If we’re going to invite people here, people need to feel comfortable,” Finley said. “If people are going to live here, they need to feel comfortable. So we need a safe, eco-friendly, sustainable community. That's our goal and this is our plan as to how we’re going to build that.”
When Cleon Jones asked how Finley and ARC will work with a dozen other nonprofits working to improve Africatown, Finley answered that he wanted to work with all of them toward their common goal of reviving the community to a thriving future.
“What I want to do is galvanize all these efforts together, so we’re not pulling on a rope and everybody’s pulling on a strand and instead of pulling in a direction, the rope’s just coming apart,” he said. “That’s our focus as an organization is to ensure that everybody’s got their hands wrapped securely around the line – all the corporations, all the nonprofits – and we’re pulling together so that we’re going somewhere.”
Helen Wells told Lagniappe she is very interested in Africatown redeveloping, and attended the meeting to learn more about the community’s blueprints and property drawings.
“It provoked a thought with me, not to be impulsive, but to put my house up for sale and build out here,” she said.
Her husband George, who grew up in Africatown, said Finley’s goal for sustainability is within reach because of the community’s origin with the last slave ship to enter the United States.
“I think it would be sustainable, too, because when you look at the history behind it and everything, that would make people gravitate to it more,” he said. “Here in Plateau we've got something here that's unique.”
Glenn Smith told Lagniappe he has lived in Africatown for all of his 62 years, and described it as a “wonderful, beautiful place” with good churches and good people.
He said he was confident Finley will improve the community, no matter how long it may take.
Mobile District 2 Councilman William Carroll expressed enthusiasm when asked about working with Finley and ARC to revitalize Africatown.
“Before we can have growth of industry and commercial input, we have to have rooftops and people living in certain areas,” he said, noting the city of Mobile has helped ARC acquire land and titles for building new houses.
“Now that they (ARC) have an executive director in place and a process to start it, I just look forward to working with everybody and making this happen,” he said.
Finley told Lagniappe he was amazed by the number of people who came and shared their thoughts with him.
“We got leaders in this community, and we’re going to engage their leadership,” he said.
ARC’s board of directors will have their next public meeting at the Hope Community Center on Jan. 10 at 4 p.m.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
