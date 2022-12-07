Karlos Finley Africatown Redevelopment Corporation

Karlos Finley, the first executive director of the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation, discussed his plans and answered questions about bringing improving Africatown's housing and infrastructure at a community meeting on Dec. 6.

People from across the Mobile area packed into Africatown’s Robert L. Hope Community Center to hear Karlos Finley, the newly-minted executive director of the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation (ARC), discuss his plans to improve housing and infrastructure in the community.

The Mobile lawyer and former municipal court judge told the audience he and the rest of ARC’s board of directors are loyal to the people who call Africatown home before any other group, and welcomed any questions or comments they had to help create “something that has never been here before, that has never been anywhere before.”

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

