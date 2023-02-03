A pay parity lawsuit brought against the city by members of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department can continue to trial, a Mobile County judge has determined.
At a hearing Friday afternoon, Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Michael Windom denied summary judgements from attorneys from both the city and the Mobile Firefighters Association, meaning the case will go to trial on Friday, May 5. At issue is whether a $5,200 annual pay bump for police officers is considered an incentive, like the city claims, or a raise and must be given to firefighters as well, as a result of a 2005 pay parity law.
Windom denied both motions saying both sides had arguments worth exploring further.
“I believe both of you have created issues of fact,” he said.
L.D. Holt, an attorney for the firefighters, told Windom his clients object to the omission of the firefighters in a June 2022 decision by the Mobile City Council to institute a shift pay incentive for Mobile police officers.
“The plaintiffs do not challenge the adoption of the policy,” Holt said. “We’ve never objected to the shift incentive. We challenge the inexplicable omission of firefighters.”
As it stands, only police and firefighters who’ve received training from the police academy and dispatchers are eligible for the increase. For firefighters, this means positions such as the arson investigator.
Holt also argued that while the city uses the term “incentive” to describe the pay bump, the action actually constitutes a simple pay raise because police who received it weren’t required to do any extra training or receive any additional certifications.
“True incentives go above and beyond the line of duty, or require extra training,” Holt said. “We don’t want to void (the policy). We want the policy recognized as a true pay increase and the court to order the city to provide firefighters with the increase.”
If it’s a pay raise, Holt argued, it should apply to firefighters equally given the parity law.
“The firefighters are excluded from the $5,200-per-year incentive even with similar qualifications,” Holt said.
Katy Willis, one of three attorneys representing the city in the case, argued that the pay increase was provided to police as an incentive, in part, because they work different shifts than firefighters and are often on-call even on their scheduled days off. Willis cited a common firefighter schedule of working 24 hours on and having 48 hours off.
“Firefighter shifts are less restrictive about what you can do on your off day,” she said.
City attorney Ricardo Woods argued that high attrition rates within the police department also played a role in giving the incentive only to them.
“Not only are we trying to stop them from leaving the city of Mobile, but we are also incentivizing people to come back into employment in the city. The police department is consistently losing employees year after year.”
Matt Waltman, a spokesman for the Mobile Firefighters Association, told reporters after the hearing the city’s argument about different shifts and retention isn’t accurate.
“We all have different shifts,” he said. “Not all firefighters work 24-48. We have staff that works eight, 10 and 12-hour shifts.”
While the issue of attrition isn’t as big in MFRD as it is at MPD, Waltman said the department has lost around 10 percent of its workforce — or 60 people — over the last year.
“We can’t keep them and this isn’t doing anything to help morale,” he said.
In a statement following the hearing, Woods implied that Windom could not reverse a unanimous decision by the Mobile County Personnel Board at the upcoming trial, but would instead be determining if the police would continue to receive the incentive pay.
“The action before court is to determine if Mobile Police officers can continue to receive incentive pay due to the challenging nature of their jobs,” he said.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
