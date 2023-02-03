Mobile Fire-Rescue

A pay parity lawsuit brought against the city by members of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department can continue to trial, a Mobile County judge has determined.

At a hearing Friday afternoon, Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Michael Windom denied summary judgements from attorneys from both the city and the Mobile Firefighters Association, meaning the case will go to trial on Friday, May 5. At issue is whether a $5,200 annual pay bump for police officers is considered an incentive, like the city claims, or a raise and must be given to firefighters as well, as a result of a 2005 pay parity law.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a n

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.