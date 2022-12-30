Mobile County saw its first application of Aniah’s Law by a judge last week to hold a murder suspect without bond. However, after hearing arguments Thursday morning, the decision was ultimately abandoned.
Cold-case murder suspect Jevoris Durmaine Scarbrough, 38, turned himself in on Dec. 19 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is being charged with kidnapping and murder for the death of 29-year-old David Patrick Kyles of Prichard in October 2014.
Scarbrough is alleged to have been impersonating a police officer and used a surplus Crown Victoria police cruiser to pull over Kyles near Theodore Dawes Road. The victim’s body was found handcuffed and with gunshot wounds near Interstate 10. The white surplus cruiser was found abandoned in a nearby wooded area.
On Dec. 21, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office opposed Scarbrough’s pre-trial release during a bond hearing before District Judge George Zoghby. Assistant DA Lauren Walsh made an oral argument the murder occurred while Scarbrough was out on bond for “altering the identity of a vehicle, which is a class C felony.
Zoghby declined the state’s request to hold Scarbrough without bond and granted him a $460,000 bond with a $5,000 cash requirement and ankle monitoring.
Less than 24 hours later, the DA’s office followed up, petitioning in a written motion to District Judge Zack Moore that under Aniah’s Law, Scarbrough could have his bond revoked. Aniah’s law went into effect Nov. 28. Judge Zoghby presided over the initial bond hearing in Moore’s stead.
Alabama voters overwhelmingly approved Aniah’s Law during the November general election to amend Section 16 of the Alabama Constitution. The change makes an exception to the state’s “reasonable bail” statute and allows judges to keep suspects incarcerated without bail for 13 violent Class A felonies. Previously, bail could only be denied if a suspect was charged with a capital offense or was a flight risk.
Scarbrough’s defense attorney Tom Walsh objected to the state’s invocation of the law, arguing the amendment was not expressly written to be retroactive and could not be applied for charges stemming from a 2014 incident.
Judge Moore tentatively granted the state’s motion to revoke Scarbrough’s bond citing Aniah’s Law and ordered a Dec. 29 court setting to hear arguments on the issue.
During the Dec. 29 hearing, Moore disagreed with Walsh’s objections to the state’s introduction of Aniah’s Law, but ultimately abandoned his previous order revoking bond. Scarborough was released later the same day under his previously approved conditions.
According to Walsh, Moore used Aniah’s Law to overrule Judge Zoghby’s bond order “out of an abundance of caution,” but, in the end, prosecutors failed to convince Moore using Aniah’s Law was necessary to protect the public in this instance.
Walsh said the DA’s office presented no new evidence during the hearing and that Scarbrough has not been convicted of any violent crimes since the time of the murder. Arrest records show Scarbrough has been arrested at least four times on theft charges and once for misdemeanor domestic violence since 2014. Walsh said Scarbrough was not convicted for the domestic violence charge.
