Mobile County saw its first application of Aniah’s Law by a judge last week to hold a murder suspect without bond. However, after hearing arguments Thursday morning, the decision was ultimately abandoned.

Cold-case murder suspect Jevoris Durmaine Scarbrough, 38, turned himself in on Dec. 19 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is being charged with kidnapping and murder for the death of 29-year-old David Patrick Kyles of Prichard in October 2014.

