The first phase of restoring one of Mobile’s watersheds is slated to begin on March 27.
According to a press release from the City of Mobile, the project is anticipated to take 10 months and serves to stabilize the existing conditions in Twelve Mile Creek from Museum Drive to University Blvd. The hope is the work will also reduce sediment, improve water quality and help protect the area’s marine water resources.
Additional phases to the project aim to stabilize Twelve Mile Creek from University Blvd. to East Drive, followed by the dredging of Langan Lake to improve water conditions and allow for new recreational opportunities at Langan Park.
The work is needed due to the increase in stormwater infrastructure, which has resulted in increased water flow, destabilizing Twelve Mile Creek and degrading its banks.
The release is also alerting residents to the possibility the work will generate noise and all operations will be strictly limited to regular working hours and local businesses and attractions like the Mobile Botanical Gardens will not be impacted.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
