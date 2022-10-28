With less than two weeks to go before Alabama voters go to the polls in the general election, Gov. Kay Ivey is throwing a teaspoon of cold water on concerns about her health.
“I’m as fit as a fiddle,” Ivey told reporters gathered on Friday morning at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Launch at the Intracoastal Waterways (ICW) in Orange Beach, without elaborating any further on the status of her health.
Having turned 78 years old less than two weeks ago, concerns have been raised in recent months regarding Ivey’s health after media reports swirled in August about a possible hospitalization while her schedule was withheld from the public for a week.
Since that time, Ivey has made several public appearances, including the trip to South Baldwin County for the ceremony to open the 47-acre project that includes over 1,700 feet of water frontage, six boat launches, several pavilions and other amenities.
She used the opportunity to speak about her excitement heading into the Nov. 8 election, as she seeks a second full term in office.
“The important thing is for citizens to exercise their patriotic right to vote, be informed and vote for the person you think will serve our state to the best of their ability,” Ivey said. “I’m excited to be on the ticket and I look forward to improving our education, expanding broadband access statewide, and continuing to promote public safety. I just hope that folks will help us keep up the momentum so we can keep building on what we have done.”
Ivey said The Launch is a project worth waiting for and opens up yet another way for Alabama to showcase the outdoor recreation the state has to offer.
“It’s an exciting day not only for Baldwin County, but for the state of Alabama,” Ivey said. “It opens up avenues and access to visitors and citizens to come enjoy the outdoor recreation we have to offer and I’m so proud to be a part of this and it’s well worth the wait.”
The Launch at ICW was constructed using funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA). Ivey committed to providing $10.1 million in state GOMESA funding for the project while the Baldwin County Commission added an additional $8.1 million in county GOMESA funding with $750,000 in local county funds attributed to it.
State senator Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, was also on hand for the ceremony and played a vital role in ensuring the project came to fruition.
While boating with his son six years ago, Elliott pulled his vessel into the current location of The Launch and knew he had found the perfect place for the project to go.
While Elliott said he is thrilled on a personal level to see the project completed, he hopes The Launch will attract those from across the state seeking to get out on the water.
“This is a passion project for me and it’s so fulfilling to see it come to fruition,” Elliott said. “The coolest thing about this, is that we get to share it with the rest of the state. We get to share it with people from Demopolis, Auburn, Tuscaloosa and all over. When they come down here, they get to go out on the water easily.”
