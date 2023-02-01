Telling the story of Africatown means amplifying voices many in Mobile and around the world have not heard, according to tour creators and entrepreneurs Jason Lewis, Joycelyn Davis, Lamar and Chiquitta Howard, Jacqueline Tunstall-Williams and Derek Tucker.
“Africatown is a very special place,” Michelle Browder, a Montgomery-based activist and tour curator who worked with the five in Visit Mobile’s four-month-long Experience Giver Training said when they graduated Jan. 25. “I hope when you give your tours you speak truth in power and show history in [the] now.”
The story of the community 110 West Africans founded after being brought to Mobile as slaves on the ship Clotilda in 1860, and their descendants’ fight against pollution, adverse development and racism is a story that needs to be told as it is and without “dressing up,” she said.
“People want to be dressed up and they want to be coddled, but the truth will make us free,” Browder said, calling for listening and reckoning. “Africatown needs to be free; you all need to be free; our ancestors need to be free.”
She charged them all to be authentic as they tell people what happened in Africatown, who the people in its history were, to “manifest more truth, more justice and reparations” to repair the community.
For Jason Lewis, a retired Navy chief, this means returning to the community he said he would never see again. He said he did not want his children to experience what he experienced growing up, though he had a few good memories of a close community.
“What I didn’t know was that I was growing up in Africatown,” Lewis said. “What I didn’t know was that the traditions they [his elders] were passing down to me helped me make it out of the projects in Happy Hill.”
He created “Africatown, Return to Culture” to honor the experiences he learned in the community that volunteering on clean-ups helped him appreciate.
“Everybody in Happy Hill, Roger Williams, Maysfield, in the Village and the Bottom can know that they have somebody that’s going to have a voice,” Lewis said. “We’re going to cover from ancient Kemet to West Africa to Africatown, and make sure that everybody’s story is layered in there to make sure everybody has a voice.”
Joycelyn Davis has told the story of her childhood and family history in Africatown to Margaret Brown in her film “Descendant” and in the pages of books, but wants to tell it in a more intimate way with her “All Things Africatown” tour.
“I chose ‘All Things Africatown’ because I want to tell the story — and it’s not always about the ship and everything,” Davis said. “I want to talk about me growing up in the Prichard side of Africatown.”
Her ancestor bought land from the man who enslaved them, and her family lived for years in Lewis’s Quarters, a former compound for enslaved people.
Davis said she feels the weight of living in a place where the streets are named for the children of the Meaher family — who enslaved her ancestors in the 19th century. Telling the story of the people she knew growing up is her way of ensuring their lives are honored and remembered as well as the names on her neighborhood’s street signs.
Chiquitta Howard did not grow up in Africatown, but her husband, Lamar, did. Together, they want the whole world to “hear [Africatown’s] freedom ring” with “Africatown Freedom Tours,” a survey of about 300 years of the Black experience in the Mobile area.
“I heard all the stories of all the natives here in Africatown and I decided to start from the beginning when Water Street used to be water,” she said. “I’m going to start when the ships first came into the port. We’re going to take it to the trade market and we’re going to find out about all the wonderful history of Africatown from about 1702 all the way to 2022.”
Lamar, like Lewis, remembered not understanding the history driving why the people in his life lived the way they did, and wished he knew then what he knows now.
“It’s about the people,” Lamar said. “We’ve been here and we’re gonna be here. … We want everybody around the world to hear what Africatown has to say.”
“What You Say! Touring” is about telling Africatown’s whole story “in a way that you did not recognize or were not aware of,” Jacqueline Tunstall-Williams said.
She created her tour with wisdom and universality in mind, meaning the experiences lived in Africatown could be lived by other Black communities around the state and country.
“It’s not just a story,” Tunstall-Williams said. “It’s a true experience.”
The people who take her tour will be confronted with a sourced narrative that leaves reflection and action up to them. She is also considering adding a boat tour to the Clotilda wreck site.
Union Baptist Church Pastor Derek Tucker will frame his “Africatown University: A Wealth of Knowledge” through the lens of the congregation that the Clotilda survivors and descendants founded after the Civil War. Tucker said when they built the first brick building in 1918, the country was involved in World War I and ravaged by the Spanish flu.
It amazes him, he said, people only a generation removed from slavery, could come together and build a house of worship and community center in spite of great challenges.
“Hosting travel and tours develop opportunities, build quality of place and benefit all the residents of a community, and it's why we’re here today,” David Clark, Visit Mobile’s president and CEO said, praising the five for the work they put into their tours.
Rosemary Judkins with the Alabama Tourism Department said it meant a lot to her seeing the five create businesses dedicated to telling Africatown’s important history.
While she will retire from her current position, she will return as the state’s Civil Rights cultural heritage director, she said.
“This will be one of my projects,” Judkins told the group. “I will be working with you guys to be sure and to ensure that you have everything you need. And when I say everything I mean everything.”
For more information on the tours, visit mobile.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.