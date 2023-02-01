Africatown Storytellers

Visit Mobile's four-month long Experience Giver Training Program taught five Africatown community members how to showcase the story of the Clotilda descendants in immersive tour businesses. 

(Back row, left to right: Patty Kieffer and Michael Dorie of Visit Mobile, Jason Lewis, Michelle Browder, Lamar Howard, Derek Tucker, Rosemary Judkins from the Alabama Tourism Department and David Clark, Visit Mobile's President and CEO. Front row, left to right: Jacqueline Tunstall-Williams, Joycelyn Davis and Chiquitta Howard.)

Telling the story of Africatown means amplifying voices many in Mobile and around the world have not heard, according to tour creators and entrepreneurs Jason Lewis, Joycelyn Davis, Lamar and Chiquitta Howard, Jacqueline Tunstall-Williams and Derek Tucker.

“Africatown is a very special place,” Michelle Browder, a Montgomery-based activist and tour curator who worked with the five in Visit Mobile’s four-month-long Experience Giver Training said when they graduated Jan. 25. “I hope when you give your tours you speak truth in power and show history in [the] now.”

Africatown storyteller table 1

A table showcasing products and designs for "All Things Africatown" and other tours.
Africatown storyteller table 2

The "Africatown Freedom Tours" table with the Howards' business cards and t-shirts.

