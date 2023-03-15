Representatives from Baldwin and Mobile counties are confident both houses of the Legislature can achieve Gov. Kay Ivey’s goals for the ongoing special session and forthcoming regular session.
Last week, in her fifth annual State of the State Address, Ivey said forming a spending plan for Alabama’s remaining $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, passing House Bill 1’s punishments for fentanyl trafficking, and improving access to broadband internet and public education were her priorities for the Legislature’s 2023 term, and those should be legislators’ priorities, too.
“This is not ‘free money,’ and we must invest these one-time funds wisely,” Ivey said of Alabama’s COVID-19 grant money. “Last year, thanks to you, members of the Alabama Legislature, we put these dollars to work, meeting some of Alabama’s biggest challenges. I commit to the people of Alabama [that] we will once again take a smart approach and put it towards major and needed endeavors like expanding broadband access, improving our water and sewer infrastructure and investing in our health care.”
House Speaker Pro Tempore and District 101 Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, and District 22 Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, agreed the special session Ivey called on March 8 to determine an ARPA spending plan has produced a favorable result they are confident could pass soon.
Highlights of the plan that District 21 Rep. Rex Reynolds, R-Huntsville, conceived would allocate $400 million to improve water and sewer infrastructure; $260 million to expand broadband access; $55 million for food banks, child welfare services, senior citizens and mental health programs; $25 million to other mental health programs; and $9 million to expand telemedicine.
As of Friday, March 9, Reynolds’ bill made it through the Ways and Means Committee and was read twice in the House of Representatives.
“Everybody’s got their own wishlist on how they want to spend other people’s money,” Pringle said. “I trust our committee chairmen who have looked at it and Bill Poole [Alabama Department of Finance director] who has looked at it and examined it and determined that’s the best way to spend it.”
Pringle said most legislators who have experience feel the same confidence the bill accomplishes what they think is the state’s best course. As for the newer members, who Pringle said may try to make amendments to it, he said they will learn the federal government’s regulations on ARPA money may prevent them from doing what they want.
“We spend that money and in a year or two the federal government comes back and audits it and says you can’t spend it for that, then we’ve got to pay it back,” he said. “There’s a clawback provision, and we don’t want to get clawed back on. That’s something we want to make sure of.”
Albritton said the speed by which House members created and passed the spending plan surprised him. Based on the information he has received, Albritton said Reynolds’ plan should be back on the House floor on Tuesday, Mar. 14, and should head to the Senate floor the following Thursday.
“This was difficult to get to, and by that I mean there were a lot of contentious discussions on this for the past few months,” Albritton said. “We believe we’ve threaded the needle as best we could on this. Now we’ve got to get this done and get the money out so we can get it spent and not have any going back.”
Albritton said he thinks there is enough power in the Senate to send the ARPA plan to the governor, though he predicted there will be plenty of discussions amongst the Senate’s “strong personalities.”
Ivey’s staff participated in discussions, so the plan should be consistent with the governor’s goals, Albritton said. Ivey would not have called for the special session to pass an ARPA plan if she were not confident an acceptable plan would emerge, he added.
As for the rest of Ivey’s plans, Pringle said, people can expect to see a bill to raise teachers’ salaries, and District 96 Rep. Matt Simpson’s, R-Daphne, fentanyl trafficking bill become law.
“That bill’s going to pass,” Pringle said of the legislation to increase penalties and jail time for those convicted of trafficking fentanyl. “We’ve got to do something about this fentanyl crisis that’s been created at our Southern border. The Chinese are manufacturing it, sending it to Mexico and the Mexican drug cartels are bringing it into this country and just killing people. We’ve got to do something.”
He added his House Bill 82 would make it easier for prosecutors to charge people who sell fentanyl products with manslaughter if the person to whom they sold it dies.
Because Ivey has not given the Legislature the details of her proposed budget, Albritton said, it is difficult to know specifically what she wants them to do.
“As far as the broadband is concerned, we are — between the ARPA and other funds that’s going in — we are pouring, pouring money into the broadband issue, trying to get the hardware in place, all the software and trying to get all the players together in the same field,” he said. “We're making headway, I think, and we’re quite optimistic that we’re going to be successful as we progress along here.”
On the other hand, he said he is not so sure what to do when it comes to improving public education.
“I think the pressure is on the Department of Education to prove it can change the status quo, that it can change the trajectory of where the education seems to be headed for a while,” Albritton said.
He cited a report that showed Alabama trending in the 30s on public education where the state had previously placed close to 50th. Rather than reflecting better performance, Albritton said this report failed to show the rest of the United States performed so much worse.
“They don’t want change, and that’s the problem we have with the Department of Education,” he said. “We tried, and Heaven knows we’ll keep trying, but until the Department of Education sees the need, it’s going to be a hard row to hoe.”
Pringle said Ivey has done well by not introducing many new government programs and instead trying to improve what already exists.
“She’s trying to fix what she’s got, [and] I commend her for her efforts,” Pringle said. “You don't have to increase the size of government, you just need to fix what you've got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.