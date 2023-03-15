Gov. Kay Ivey State of the State

Representatives from Baldwin and Mobile counties are confident both houses of the Legislature can achieve Gov. Kay Ivey’s goals for the ongoing special session and forthcoming regular session.

Last week, in her fifth annual State of the State Address, Ivey said forming a spending plan for Alabama’s remaining $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, passing House Bill 1’s punishments for fentanyl trafficking, and improving access to broadband internet and public education were her priorities for the Legislature’s 2023 term, and those should be legislators’ priorities, too.

