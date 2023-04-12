Daniel Holifield

A fleet manager for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office who was arrested Tuesday is accused of stealing three vehicles from the agency and forging numerous documents to obtain them, according to warrants made public Wednesday afternoon.

Daniel Holifield, 49, who has been with the agency since 1998, is being charged with three counts of first-degree theft of property and 10 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

