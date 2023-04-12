A fleet manager for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office who was arrested Tuesday is accused of stealing three vehicles from the agency and forging numerous documents to obtain them, according to warrants made public Wednesday afternoon.
Daniel Holifield, 49, who has been with the agency since 1998, is being charged with three counts of first-degree theft of property and 10 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Warrants issued for Holifield’s arrest indicate that over the past three years, he illegally obtained a 2005 Pontiac G6, 2013 Toyota Highlander and 2015 Chevy Malibu from the sheriff’s office, and apparently used forged signatures of officers and financial staff to file paperwork and title applications.
According to MCSO, the vehicles in question were forfeited property seized during drug crime investigations.
Holifield’s fraud racket appears to have continued up through last week when he allegedly filed a forged title application and other documents for a 2011 Mazda CX9, according to court filings. Other documents indicate Holified also forged paperwork for a 2014 Chevy Impala. The earliest record of fraud occurred in May 2020, when he acquired the Pontiac G6.
After being processed and booked at the Mobile Metro Jail on Tuesday at 1 p.m., Holified posted a bond of $52,500. MCSO stated previously Holified is cooperating with investigators. He is expected to appear at an initial criminal case hearing Thursday morning before District Court Judge Zack Moore.
Holifield’s name has previously appeared in press reports for other reasons. In 2015, he was named as one of 20 county employees making a significant amount of overtime. Holifield was listed at earning $38,946 in overtime during 2014.
That amount more than tripled over the decade. Payroll records obtained by Lagniappe show Holifield earning $213,696 during fiscal year 2022, making him one of the highest-paid employees in the department. He made $123,266 during the first six months of FY2023.
MCSO spokeswoman Lori Myles said Holifield’s high payroll is not a factor in the agency’s investigation. She said Holifield has been notorious as a “workhorse” for taking advantage of overtime opportunities that other employees do not voluntarily participate in. She said much of the overtime was funded through grant programs.
Myles said Holified’s base salary is $80,766.40 and he completed 2,613 of overtime in 2022, earning an additional $148,900. Examples of his overtime work include supervisor shift coverage, traffic complaints, Metro jail security, fleet replacement, building maintenance, traffic grants, Mardi Gras detail, equipment delivery and pick-up, COVID prevention at all MCSO buildings and cook trailer maintenance and delivery.
According to Myles, Sheriff Paul Burch began a new overtime budget program in January when he took office. This program allows all supervisors to track overtime requests on a monthly basis within their departments. She said this incident has led to the program roll-out to accelerated.
