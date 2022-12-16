Dr. Michelle Beasley was a practicing pediatrician before a medical cannabis training session in Florida changed the direction of her career.
After having seen would-be adult patients come to her pediatrics office and ask for help, Beasley became a full-time medical cannabis clinic doctor and has never looked back. Since starting down that path in 2017, Beasley has seen 3,400 patients and swears by the results.
“There is science behind it,” she said.
Bodies come equipped with cannabis receptors that help even everything out, she said.
“It’s like a thermostat for humans,” she said. “It helps keep the body in balance.”
This makes cannabis one of the ideal medicines to help with sleep issues, anxiety and chronic pain, Beasley said. Medical cannabis could help prevent the overprescribing of opioids.
“Opioids are good for acute pain, like broken limbs, but they are not as good for chronic pain,” she said. “Marijuana is much better for chronic pain. It doesn’t make the pain go away, but it makes it easier to deal with.”
When using opioids for chronic pain, Beasley said, patients begin to build up a tolerance to it and need to take more and more, which becomes dangerous. While patients can build up a tolerance to cannabis as well, they can take more without running into trouble, she said.
“There has never been a fatal overdose of marijuana in the history of the world,” Beasley said. “The worst side effect of taking too much [cannabis] is paranoia and then you go to sleep.”
CannaBama owner Jennifer Boozer, a marijuana advocate, agreed that no one has died from an overdose of cannabis. She said a person can overdose on it, but it tends to make the person sleepy and not lead to death.
Unlike opioids and other drugs, Beasley said, cannabis does not impair breathing.
As for whether the legal use of medical cannabis can reduce the use of alcohol and other drugs, Beasley said a study out of Maine found that to be the case.
“Two-thirds of the subjects either reduced or stopped use of alcohol and opioids,” she said.
While benzodiazepines like Xanax can increase the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease, Beasley said, cannabis can prevent it.
Beasley’s main critique of the law in her neighboring state is the amount allowed per day without a patient having to surrender their driver’s license. The daily dose limit in Alabama is 70 milligrams per day. Anything above that requires a patient to surrender their license.
“I’d have a lot of patients without a license under the Alabama law,” Beasley said. “In Florida, the daily dose limit is 350 milligrams. There will be cancer patients in Alabama upset with the maximum.”
However, most of Beasley’s patients use between 10 and 50 milligrams daily.
Beasley called the state’s law “reasonable” to begin with.
“I imagine it will change,” she said.
Doctors interested in applying for the right to prescribe medical cannabis in Alabama must take a four-hour training course, along with a two-hour refresher course every two years. Doctors will be required to have three years of practice in medicine or osteopathy outside of training or one year of practice in medicine or osteopathy, as well as have a certification from a specialty board.
The application fee for interested doctors is $300 and is non-refundable. The doctors must register with the Alabama Medical Cannabis registry system. They must have both a Drug Enforcement Administration license and a controlled substances license.
Doctors who want to be licensed to prescribe medical cannabis are not allowed to have a stake in a dispensary, integrated facility or company invested in the growth or distribution of medical cannabis.
Once the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission issues licenses for cultivators, transporters, producers, integrated facilities and dispensaries, the commission will grant licenses to participating physicians.
Patrick Lindsey, director of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association, said he agreed with the way the commission was granting licenses.
“We need to get the whole process going first,” he said. “We didn’t want it to be the Wild West.”
Lindsey called the medical cannabis regulations “restrictive,” but said they mirror other states’ rules.
Far from the first state to take such an action, Lindsey said, he is surprised Alabama legalized medical cannabis as quickly as it did.
“I thought it would be later,” he said. “I thought we’d be dragging behind everyone else.”
