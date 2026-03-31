Featured Floyd appointed to Baldwin district bench BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 31, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Shown is an image of Baldwin County District Judge Langford Floyd. Alabama Governor's Office Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fairhope attorney Langford Floyd has been appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve as a district judge in Baldwin County. Ivey’s office announced the appointment Tuesday morning. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“yF586 {2?8 u=@J5 :D H6== <?@H? E@ q2=5H:? r@F?EJ 7@C 9:D EH@ 564256D @7 AC6G:@FD D6CG:46 :? E96 agE9 yF5:4:2= r:C4F:E 2D 2 ;F586 :? 3@E9 s:DEC:4E 2?5 r:C4F:E r@FCE[” xG6J D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E D6?E E@ E96 AC6DD] “w:D C64@C5 @7 ;FC:DACF56?46 :D H6== <?@H? E9C@F89@FE E96 DE2E6[ 2?5 x 2> A=62D65 96 92D 28C665 E@ C6EFC? E@ E96 36?49 27E6C C6E:C6>6?E E@ D6CG6 E96 A6@A=6 @7 q2=5H:? r@F?EJ]”k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmu=@J5 C6A=246D pD9=6J $:636CE[ H9@ H2D 2AA@:?E65 E@ E96 q2=5H:? r@F?EJ r:C4F:E 36?49 :? 62C=J u63CF2CJ] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQms:DEC:4E 4@FCE ;F586D AC6D:56 @G6C 42D6D :?G@=G:?8 4C:>:?2= >:D56>62?@CD[ 4:G:= 42D6D ?@E 6I4665:?8 Sa_[___ :? 52>286D 2?5 AC@G:56 7:CDE 962C:?8D 7@C 76=@?:6D] s:DEC:4E ;F586D 2=D@ AC6D:56 @G6C ;FG6?:=6 2?5 D>2== 4=2:>D 42D6D] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmu=@J5 2=D@ AC6G:@FD=J D6CG65 @? E96 q2=5H:? r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E 2?5 r:C4F:E q6?49 7@C C@F89=J a_ J62CD 367@C6 C6E:C:?8 7C@> :E :? a_`e] w6 92D D:?46 366? :? AC:G2E6 AC24E:46] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“x 2> 9@?@C65 E92E v@G6C?@C xG6J 92D 8:G6? >6 E9:D @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D6CG6 E96 4:E:K6?D @7 q2=5H:? r@F?EJ @?46 282:?[” D2:5 yF586 u=@J5] “x =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ H@C<:?8 H:E9 E96 =2HJ6CD[ ;F586D[ 4@FCE DE277 2?5 >@DE :>A@CE2?E=J[ E96 A6@A=6 @7 q2=5H:? r@F?EJ E@ AC@G:56 E96 2446DD E@ ;FDE:46 E92E @FC 4:E:K6?D 56D6CG6]”k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Separation Of Powers Courts Crime Law Public Law Criminal Law Judiciaries Criminal Justice Justice Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Trending Now MAA resignation included severance package Sherman leaves Mobile Circuit Court New warehouse center rising in Birdville Hemp products slowly returning under ABC program Wilson out as Mobile Airport Authority head Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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