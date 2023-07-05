A South Alabama-based hemp cultivator and processor has entered into the legal battle over statewide medical cannabis licenses.
With a processing facility in Foley and a farm in Brewton, Specialty Medical Products of Alabama [SMPA] has asked a Montgomery County judge to be let into an existing complaint over the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission’s awarding of licenses. Specifically, SMPA wants to intervene in a complaint filed by Alabama Always and Hornet Medicinal LLC challenging the way the commission conducted its meetings and ultimately chose the 22 winners of inaugural licenses to operate in the burgeoning industry.
Like the two existing plaintiffs, SMPA and sister company Oscity Labs were not granted a license by the commission on June 12. In its complaint and its intervention request, SMPA argued it was well positioned to receive a license to operate an integrated facility, which would’ve allowed it to grow, process, ship and sell medical cannabis in the state.
“SMPAs application is unique in one critically important manner – the SMPA
team, led by long-time Alabama residents, [former Mobile Mayor] Mike Dowe and Ray French, has, through its sister company, Oscity Labs, successfully organized, built, and currently operates both a 250-acre farm and a 100,000 square-foot processing/extraction/finished products facility producing products of the same kind and quality as will be required of AMCC licensees,” the suit reads. “The SMPA team has in place a seed-to-sale system approved and governed by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and its products have been [good manufacturing practices] certified. The facility includes a state-of-the-art security system including facial recognition cameras and sign in requirements to travel from one room to the next.”
While licenses were awarded at a meeting of the AMCC on June 12, the commission placed a stay on those awards on June 16, citing issues with scoring tabulation.
In its own lawsuit, SMPA attorney Frank Wilson argued that the commission failed to follow its own rules because it did not visit each applicant’s site, as was mandated.
Like several previous plaintiffs, Wilson argued that SMPA was not made aware of an electronic file size stipulation until after it had begun uploading its information to the commission’s portal. When an error occurred due to the information being too large for the portal, SMPA officials, like others, were told to submit supplemental information through a flash drive. However, Wilson argues in some cases application scorers hired by the University of South Alabama were not provided those flash drives, resulting in an incomplete application. Wilson argues in the complaint that SMPA’s complete file was not submitted to the anonymous scorers.
“As one example, SMPA received only 13 percent of available points for “Quality Control and Testing” although its facility has a state-of-the-art laboratory and its processes and products have been certified to meet all requirements of both by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and [Food and Drug Administration],” the lawsuit reads. “SMPA's score is an example of the inconsistencies, which led to the commission's decision to stay proceedings.”
Through Wilson, SMPA is asking Montgomery Circuit Court Judge James Anderson to extend his temporary restraining order on license awards until the AMCC can demonstrate it has taken measures to fix the scoring inconsistencies. SMPA is also asking Anderson to rule that a pre-application site visit is required under Alabama law, as well as making the 10 megabyte file limit on applications null and void.
Anderson has set a hearing for July 13 for argument on whether the issues are worthy of an injunction.
