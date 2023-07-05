SMPA
BY DALE LIESCH

A South Alabama-based hemp cultivator and processor has entered into the legal battle over statewide medical cannabis licenses.

With a processing facility in Foley and a farm in Brewton, Specialty Medical Products of Alabama [SMPA] has asked a Montgomery County judge to be let into an existing complaint over the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission’s awarding of licenses. Specifically, SMPA wants to intervene in a complaint filed by Alabama Always and Hornet Medicinal LLC challenging the way the commission conducted its meetings and ultimately chose the 22 winners of inaugural licenses to operate in the burgeoning industry.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

