With Earth Day coming up this weekend, the City of Foley is one step closer to approving a project with significant positive environmental implications.
At its April 19 meeting, the Foley Planning Commission voted to approve the zoning designation for a 619-acre solar farm located just south of Country Road 26 and west of County Road 65. The approval by the commission means the project will now head before the city council at its next meeting on May 1.
Developed by Hectate Energy, the property which the proposed solar farm would be located on currently serves as a turf farm owned by Turf Properties.
While the project had raised concerns amongst local residents regarding the visibility of the solar farm and the effect it could have on property values, measures are in place to quell the negative impact. Plans call for the installation of fences as well as landscaping measures such as planting trees to prevent the potential negative impact for properties owned by those near the farm.
Residents also were concerned with whether hurricanes would send debris from the farm onto their property as well as any effects it could have on wildlife.
Hectate Energy VP of Development Andrew Boggs told commission members hurricanes have hit a large portion of the company's solar farms in the last decade, there haven't been any issues with debris or damage.
Commission members noted while they appreciated the residents' concerns, the property will also have buffers of 250 feet from any neighboring residences along with the trees and fences.
