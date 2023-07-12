The City of Foley will soon take action on a project focused on clearing debris and sediment in the Bon Secour River left over from Hurricane Sally.
Last week, the Foley City Council approved the project at a cost of approximately $263,000.
The City of Foley will soon take action on a project focused on clearing debris and sediment in the Bon Secour River left over from Hurricane Sally.
Last week, the Foley City Council approved the project at a cost of approximately $263,000.
Foley Public Works Director Darell Russell said the river was cleared after the 2020 hurricane, but as time went on, more sediment and debris made its way into the stream.
“After Sally, a lot of the residents cleaned out the best that they could, but there’s an area when these two streams meet,” Russell said. “There’s a lot of buildup of sand and we’re not letting up the amount of water that this facility needs here. So we also have water backing up on these homes.”
Drainage areas include part of downtown Foley, extending to near U.S. Highway 98 and Alabama Highway 59 and extends south through the Aaronville Community, where the water drains through a concrete-lined waterway. The area also extends as far north as Orchid Avenue and includes some of the city schools, such as Foley Elementary and Mathis Elementary.
Mayor Ralph Hellmich said city officials have been working with Baldwin County, the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to clean the bed of the stream.
Once the waterway is cleared, FEMA will pay some of the future costs of maintaining the site.
“Right now, this is kind of an area in between, we call it a no man’s land,” Hellmich said. “We talked to the state. We talked for the county and we talked to FEMA. The way it works with FEMA is the same way if you had an obstructed beach as Gulf Shores. Once you build that beach and there’s any degradation from the storm, FEMA will pay you to put it back like it was.”
For future storms and significant weather events that pass through the area, Hellmich said the city can apply for federal funding to remove debris and sediment as long as the site is maintained properly.
“You’ve got to show you’re maintaining it,” Hellmich said. “This is stormfall from Sally. We can’t claim it because it’s never been maintained before, technically. So, we need to do the initial clean out and then we can get this restriction.”
Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.
Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.