The City of Foley could be the next city in Alabama to add an entertainment district to its resume.
According to a press release, officials, business leaders and residents are toying with the idea of creating an entertainment district to increase business and improve the downtown nightlife. If created, the district would allow for bars and restaurants to remain open later than they normally would in other locations.
If brought to fruition, the proposal would see the creation of the 160-acre district along Alabama Highway 59 and U.S. Highway 98.
Cities such as Orange Beach, Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile all have their own entertainment districts already. While Foley already boasts an entertainment district at OWA, mayor Ralph Hellmich said a district is needed in order for downtown to reach its full potential.
“They’re not unknown here in Baldwin County,” Hellmich said in a statement. “This is not so much as to create a party place but more so to create a vibrant downtown at night. And I think that’s what we need.”
Before shovels hit the dirt, officials must create a plan for the project and must sort out multiple issues, including the handling of daily traffic in the area. While the district would allow for later hours for certain venues, Hellmich said the district will be a far cry from larger locations with similar rules.
“The bigger problem is we’ve got to make sure that we can modify the traffic, the 10 million cars that go through Foley every year, so that’s a bigger problem,” Hellmich said. “I don’t see this turning into a Dauphin Street. It’s not going to be that. It’s sure not going to be a Bourbon Street. I don’t think we have to worry about that.”
In accordance with Alabama law, an entertainment district can include one quarter of a square mile, or 160 acres. Previously, a proposal for an entertainment district included a portion along McKenzie Street between Rose Avenue and Myrtle Avenue and from Laurel Avenue to Chicago Street West to Pine Street.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.