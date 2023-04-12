A building formerly used to house the City of Foley’s contingent of the Alabama National Guard will now serve as a municipal facility, but what the exact use will be has yet to be determined.
The city acquired the former armory building on East Jessamine Ave. after the National Guard made the move to a new 30,540 square-foot, $13.4 million facility in January.
As for what municipal service the building could house or provide, Mayor Ralph Hellmich said multiple uses are being considered for the building including a basketball or pickleball court for the Parks and Recreation Department or temporary offices as the city expands.
“The City of Foley has taken possession of the armory behind City Hall,” Hellmich said. “It is now a city building and it will be repurposed. We’re working very closely.”
The armory was dedicated in 1970 and plans for a new facility came to light in 2012. Foley City Council members agreed to donate 30 acres of municipal property off Foley Beach Express for the construction of the new armory on the conditions the old armory building and property would be given to the city in exchange. While serving as the home of the city’s Alabama National Guard faction, the new armory is also designed to serve as a staging area for services after disasters.
City officials are also in the process of acquiring two artillery pieces located outside of the armory building and while inactive, the guns are currently property of the U.S. Army. Current plans for the artillery are to place them near the veterans’ memorial at Max Griffin Park.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.