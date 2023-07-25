Foley Airport
City of Foley

The Foley Municipal Airport will soon undergo major changes thanks to the approval of a $1.2 million project by the city council.

At its monthly meeting, the council awarded the bid to S.C. Stagner Contracting to construct a taxi lane and an eight-unit T-hangar at the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will fund $531,000 of the total cost of the project.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

