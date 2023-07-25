The Foley Municipal Airport will soon undergo major changes thanks to the approval of a $1.2 million project by the city council.
At its monthly meeting, the council awarded the bid to S.C. Stagner Contracting to construct a taxi lane and an eight-unit T-hangar at the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will fund $531,000 of the total cost of the project.
Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the city has been working for a while to expand the airport to provide more space and there have been around 100 applicants on a waiting list for hangar space.
“It’s not to create some giant terminal for commercial traffic,” Hellmich said. “It’s basically to update and modernize our facilities because they’re out of date.”
Councilman Rick Blackwell said based on his observations, there is a need for more hangar space at the airport.
“It gets more and more,” Blackwell said of the increasing number of aircraft at the airport. “I drove by there yesterday, there’s more airplanes than I’ve ever seen at the airport.”
While city officials are on board with seeing the municipality's airport grow, residents are not on the same page. At the council meeting on July 17, residents expressed their concerns to Hellmich and the council. The primary issue most residents seemed to have was with the tree line along the buffer zone separating the airport from local neighborhoods. Those trees have been cut down, leading to residents' concerns.
City officials said all of the vegetation cleared was on private property outside the airport. FAA regulations would not allow trees to be planted on airport property near the runway. However, the city could look into planting shrubbery and building board fences between the airport and nearby homes to create a buffer.
