A husband and wife are dead after a shooting in Foley on Saturday night.
According to information released by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office [BCSO], a call came in around 10:07 p.m. regarding a domestic incident at a residence on Greenway Drive. The caller identified Scott Blackwell as a suspect and claimed he was “exhibiting strange behavior while armed with a pistol.”
Blackwell allegedly became “physically violent” toward his wife, Cindy Blackwell before shooting her. In defense of Cindy Blackwell, a family member shot Scott Blackwell and both shootings reportedly happened just prior to officers arriving at the scene. Both victims succumbed to their injuries.
According to the information provided by the BCSO, the person who shot Scott Blackwell is not being charged with a criminal offense at this time.
“Based on information gathered from several witness interviews and our investigation thus far, the family member who shot Scott Blackwell did so in defense of Cindy Blackwell, and others in the residence,” the release reads.
The investigation is still ongoing and once completed will then be reviewed by the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office before it is presented to a grand jury.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
