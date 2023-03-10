After being homeless for several months, the Baldwin County Library Cooperative will soon move into a 1,000-square-foot space at the Foley Public Library.
According to a press release, Foley city councilors approved a no-cost lease during their last meeting on Monday, Mar. 6. The item will be discussed by the Baldwin County Commission at its March 20 meeting.
Foley Public Library Director John Jackson said his library can help stabilize the cooperative, the members of which have had to work out of their homes for the last six months.
“We want to help provide them with the tools to do the job and it’s not going to cost us anything,” Jackson said in a statement. “They’re not going to pay us rent, but we’re not going to pay for their expenses either.”
The cooperative, which loans to the county’s 13 public libraries, maintained offices in Robertsdale for 20 years before moving to a building in Loxley in 2021. The county commission canceled that lease in July because of the building’s condition.
Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the lease is another example of the city’s good relationship with the county commission.
“We have had a lot of partnerships with them in other endeavors and working with them in this situation, I think, leads to good relations,” Hellmich said in a statement, adding the lease’s terms allow for withdrawal at any time.
Importantly, the lease will allow the cooperative to once again hold in-person meetings for library directors and staff, Jackson said.
“There’ve been very few face-to-face meetings in the past two or three years,” he said. “The meeting where you gotta look somebody in the eyes, you tend to be a little more cooperative than if you’re on the phone.”
The new office will also serve as a hub for the cooperative to continue delivering books across the county.
“I think we can all be better because of it,” Jackson said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
