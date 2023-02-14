A Foley man is behind bars after police were called about a man driving a bulldozer throughout the parking lot of Magnolia Landing Apartments.
Police responded at approximately 11 p.m. to 9167 S. Hickory St. to find Dylan Federinko, 32, driving a Bobcat bulldozer in the parking lot.
Officers approached Federinko and attempted to get him to stop, but he refused and continued to drive around the complex before stopping at the edge of a retention pond.
Federinko was then taken into custody and is being charged with receiving stolen property, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and attempting to flee/elude.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
