A Foley man is in jail following an investigation of a house being shot into at last Friday.
According to an incident report from the Foley Police Department, Julian Antione Tolbert, 29, arrived at a hosue on the 400 block of West Orange Avenue on Jan. 27 got into an argument with a female outside. The argument allegedly was over child custody.
In the middle of the argument, Police say the woman attempted to shut the door and Tolbert shot twice into the house. Tolbert fled the scene and was later located by officers near U.S. Highway 98 and County Road 65 where he was arrested without incident.
Police recovered a .22 caliber pistol involved in the shooting.
Two adults and two children — ages 2 and 8 — were inside the home at the time of the incident.
Tolbert is being charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, two counts of third-degree domestic violence, two counts of reckless endangerment and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
