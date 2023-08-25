Foley beaver dam.

The hot tub (above) is an integral part of the beaver dam scheduled to be dismantled by the city of Foley.

Beavers in Foley have been living the proverbial high life since Hurricane Sally left a hot tub along the Bon Secour River in 2020, but the city has designs on ending the party and helping with drainage in the area.

City officials discovered that beavers had built a dam around the hot tub while looking for reasons why a series of drainage improvements implemented since July hadn’t fixed ongoing flooding issues. Public works director Darrell Russell said debris was removed previously by Greenco, but drainage issues persisted.

