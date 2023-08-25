Beavers in Foley have been living the proverbial high life since Hurricane Sally left a hot tub along the Bon Secour River in 2020, but the city has designs on ending the party and helping with drainage in the area.
City officials discovered that beavers had built a dam around the hot tub while looking for reasons why a series of drainage improvements implemented since July hadn’t fixed ongoing flooding issues. Public works director Darrell Russell said debris was removed previously by Greenco, but drainage issues persisted.
“They got on it and got their stuff done,” Russell said. “But we realized that what they’d done wasn’t draining a lot of water adjacent to our property on the road. My street supervisor went out with the Greenco people and found a massive, massive beaver dam. It was like the Taj Mahal.”
As for the hot tub, Russell said it washed into the river during Sally and has been a large part of the drainage problem.
“My impression, from what I’ve been told by my people and by the company, is that if we don’t remove it, we basically just wasted our time,” Russell said. “It’s huge. It even has its own hot tub. It literally is a hot tub and they got it built in.”
Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the beavers will be trapped and removed before the dam is demolished.
“We need to do this because if we don’t, we will just keep backing up,” Hellmich said.
