Citizens of Foley will soon have a state-of-the-art facility to fulfill their literary needs as plans are in the works to bring a new library to the city.
Slated to be built on city property south of the Foley Post Office, the projected 40,000 square-foot facility will be double the size of the current library and is expected to cost around $20 million once completed.
Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the city’s need for a new library has been well-documented for years and the time had come for the municipality to make a decision one way or the other on expansion or construction.
“We’ve been in (it) now since 2006, and we’ve pretty well maxed that library out,” Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “We knew we had a choice. We can build a new library. We could let it stay maxed out there and forget about it. We could add on where we were, but we’ve already added on that building once.”
Once constructed, city officials say the library will also serve as a space for community programs such as the Foley’s Literary Council as well as the incorporation of a STEAM or STEM classroom.
Plans could potentially call for an outdoor space to be added to some portion of the library as well.
“It has two or three stories and then one portion of the building is one story,” Hellmich said. “On top of that porch and the exterior, we were hoping to have a really unique outside space on that roof. It would be overlooking the dog park to the west. It could be used for outside venues.”
Library director John Jackson said his hope is the new facility will allow for Foley residents to benefit from it for decades to come.
“Our idea is to build a structure that is going to be flexible enough to where, say in 20 years, after libraries continue to evolve, we’re still relevant, because we’re putting money into a structure,” Jackson said. “We want it to be functional and relevant for a long, long time. So we need to plan on the future of libraries.”
The current timeline has the library to be designed this year with construction to begin in 2024 and completed in 2025.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
