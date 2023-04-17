A Pensacola man taken into custody by the Foley Police Department (FPD) allegedly sexually abused a minor who worked for him.
According to a press release, Richard Deaundra Long, 33, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony.
The release states officers received a report last Tuesday, April 11, from a concerned mother reporting that her 17-year-old son alleged a supervisor at his place of work forcibly touched him without his consent.
Officers went to the son's place of work and obtained surveillance video corroborating the allegations. After a follow-up investigation by detectives, Long was arrested.
As the case involves a minor, no other information will be released at this time.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.