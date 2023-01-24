A Foley woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted a Firehouse Subs employee with pepper spray.
According to a press release from the Foley PD, Keziah Gergoria Morales was arrested and charged with Criminal Use of a Defensive Spray, which is a felony.
Officers responded to a report of assault in front of the Firehouse Subs at the 100 block of 9th Avenue on Sunday, January 22. Once officers arrived on the scene, they were informed Morales had approached an employee while he was outside of the store on break and proceeded to pepper spray him in the face.
Morales then chased the victim inside the store in his attempt to flee, where employees attempted to get Morales away from the victim. She was then pushed outside and fled the scene on foot. A K9 Unit responded to the scene and was able to locate Morales in a wooded area not far from the store.
Authorities believe the attack stems from a “hostile encounter” between Morales and the victim earlier in the day at another store. However, Morales was allegedly unknown to the victim before the incidents. The release also states Morales was able to deduce which location the victim worked at and as a result, retaliated at the Firehouse Subs location.
Additional charges could be pressed against Morales by other employees of Firehouse Subs who were assaulted during the altercation.
