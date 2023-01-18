Officers with the Foley Police Department made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left one man dead.
According to a press release from the department, Conswayla Minor was arrested on Monday, January 16 and is being charged with manslaughter.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 8:47 pm
Officers first responded to the 1600 Block of South Oak Street in Foley after receiving reports of gunshots on Sunday, January 15.
After arriving on the scene, officers found Walter Daniel McDonald, 38, had suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. McDonald was then transported to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery and was then transferred to the ICU.
McDonald later succumbed to his injuries and died.
“The investigation into the incident revealed that the shooting was related to an earlier altercation between McDonald and one or more family members of Conswayla Minor, (49 of Daphne),” the release reads.
Additional charges could be pressed against Minor and further arrests could be made of other parties involved in the incident, pending investigation.
