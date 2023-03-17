Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 71F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
When severe storms roll through Baldwin County, some homeowners in Foley sleep easier at night knowing their homes are more often than not able to withstand the elements.
According to a press release from the City of Foley, the municipality is near the top in the country when it comes to “fortified” homes meant to handle the impact of hurricanes, tornadoes and other significant weather events.
A report from SmartHomes America ranks Foley third in the country for the number of fortified homes built with reinforced roofs and other measures intended to protect the buildings from storm damage.
“All the new houses are pretty much being built to the gold standard now,”Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “Our codes require the windows and doors to be built to a certain level along with the tie downs.”
Hellmich added Fairhope and Daphne, along with Foley, all rank in the top-four across the country.
SmartHomes Alabama Communications Director Graham Green said Hurricane Sally proved the need for fortified homes in Foley and the surrounding areas.
“Having that many fortified homes in a city really increases the chances of reduced damage during the next storm,” Green said. “We already saw that after (Hurricane) Sally with the number of fortified homes that Foley had even then. There was a clear difference just driving around, which houses were fortified and which were not. It absolutely makes a big difference.”
Green added when Sally hit in 2020, around 17,000 homes in Coastal Alabama were labeled as fortified and of those, approximately 97 percent had “little to no damage at all.”
Owners of fortified homes see benefits beyond an added layer of protection from storms. Homeowners are eligible for tax breaks if they have a fortified home and can even see reduced insurance costs due to the homes being able to withstand hurricane-force winds.
According to Green, more than 44,000 homes are labeled as fortified across the country with 36,000 of those being in Alabama. Mobile has the most fortified homes at 6,320 followed by Fairhope (4,877), Foley (4,466) and Daphne (4,310).
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
