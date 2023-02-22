A Foley woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for wire fraud related to the embezzlement of funds from a church she worked at for more than 12 years.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama, Sharon Collins, 53, embezzled $209,744.61 of funds from First Baptist Church of Foley, where she was employed as the financial secretary from May, 2007 to July, 2019.
During those 12 years, Collins admitted to making hundreds of transactions for both her benefit and for friends and family.
With church credit cards, Collins purchased trips to New Orleans and Las Vegas as well as purchasing cruise tickets. Additionally, she purchased jewelry and funded a bachelor’s degree using church funds.
In an interview with investigators in 2020, Collins admitted to making false statements to investigators as well as admitting to lying about having approval from the church to make personal purchases.
As part of an order from U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer, Collins will serve a three-year term of supervised release once out of prison. She will also receive mental health evaluations and will be subject to credit restrictions as well.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were tasked with investigating the case.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.