A former Baldwin County pain doctor will spend the next four years in federal prison, due to his connection to a string of fraud-related crimes dating back to 2017.
According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Rassan Tarabein, 63, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for bank fraud, making false statements to federal agents, willfully refusing to pay court ordered restitution and aggravated identity theft.
Tarabein pleaded guilty in 2017 to healthcare fraud and unlawful distribution of controlled substances and was ordered to pay more than $15 million in restitution to his victims.
As he awaited sentencing in the federal case, Tarabein issued cashier’s checks worth more than $100,000 to himself and falsely represented the checks were for bill payments.
Originally sentenced to 5 years in federal prison in June 2018, Tarabein was released early in November 2020 due to the pandemic.
Tarabein began reissuing the cashier’s checks to himself while on home confinement in Fairhope in 2020 and for the next 2 years made no payments towards restitution. In 2021, he fraudulently deposited money into his bank account using another account he had agreed to forfeit in his prior conviction.
Tarabein was arrested at the Pensacola International Airport in April 2022 where he was found to be in possession of a $31,000 counterfeit check representing a previous victim which had lost tens of thousands of dollars.
With his latest sentence, Tarabein will serve a five-year term of supervised release once free from federal prison and will be subject to credit restrictions and will be required to provide financial information to the probation office. While a fine was not imposed on him, Tarabein still owes more than $9 million in restitution from his 2018 conviction.
“Defendants who lie to the court and who conceal assets rather than paying the victims of their crime what they are owed will be pursued by the Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners,” U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello said. “Criminals like Tarabein will not be allowed to escape the consequences of their conduct.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Roller of the Southern District of Alabama and trial attorneys Sinan Kalayoglu and Lindsay Heck of the Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, Criminal Division, prosecuted the case.
