Deon Thornton

Deon Thornton

 By SCOTT JOHNSON

A Mobile County investigator who has worked at multiple local law enforcement agencies is under investigation by the State Attorney General's Office for undisclosed allegations.

Mobile County Sheriff-elect Paul Burch confirmed Thursday the individual, Deon Thornton, is a former deputy of his department. He said he could not provide specific details about the case at this time. 

