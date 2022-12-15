A Mobile County investigator who has worked at multiple local law enforcement agencies is under investigation by the State Attorney General's Office for undisclosed allegations.
Mobile County Sheriff-elect Paul Burch confirmed Thursday the individual, Deon Thornton, is a former deputy of his department. He said he could not provide specific details about the case at this time.
Burch said the investigation relates to allegations by a citizen of misconduct and possible crimes originating from his time as a detective with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. He said one allegation occurred after he left the department. Burch said the case was handed over to an outside agency to ensure an unbiased review and avoid any conflicts of interest or appearance thereof. He said the AG had accepted the case.
Burch said Thornton has not been charged with a crime or arrested.
Thorton began his career with the Mobile Police Department and has been in law enforcement for 13 years. He is currently listed as an employee on the Mobile County District Attorney’s website. However, he is no longer employed with the agency, according to statements provided by DA Ashley Rich to Fox 10. She did not immediately respond to requests by Lagniappe for comment.
Thornton was reportedly hired by the DA’s office earlier this year and was let go two weeks ago after being placed on administrative leave when the allegations surfaced. He was one of three investigators with the agency — two of which were hired last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.