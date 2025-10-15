James P. Nix

Shown is a photo of former Fairhope mayor James P. Nix. Nix passed away on Oct. 14, 2025. 

 Special to Lagniappe Daily/ James Nix

The former mayor of Fairhope James P. Nix died Tuesday. He was 88 years old. 

Nix served as mayor of Fairhope from 1972 to 2000 and has been credited for working to make Fairhope a beautiful small town in south Alabama. 

