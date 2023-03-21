A former Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach confessed to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.
According to court records, Jonathan Sauers, 44, admitted to the relationship with one of his students. Sauers pleaded not guilty in an appearance before Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cherigotis on Monday morning.
The records show the victim told police Sauers picked her up in the Walmart parking lot on March 13 and drove them to a Subway parking lot where the sexual encounter occurred in Sauers’ 2012 Nissan Armada. The victim also told investigators the two had engaged in sexual intercourse at Sauers’ residence weeks before the incident at the Walmart.
Sauers had been with Faith Academy since 2009 where he taught 8th grade science and marine biology in addition to an 11th grade bible class. Sauers was also the head coach of the boys soccer program before being terminated from the school shortly after his arrest.
He is charged with two counts of engaging in a sex act and having sexual contact with a student under 19.
Sauers was released on $45,000 bond and faces 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Christine Hernandez has been retained as Sauers’ defense attorney and a preliminary hearing is set for April 25.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
